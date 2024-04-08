Top Five Moments From The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer

Henry Cavill has been quite a busy man since he departed from DC and this is one of his latest features that’s helmed by legendary filmmaker Guy Ritchie, who’s best known for Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and The Gentlemen. This time, Cavill won’t be suiting up to save the world as his character is a man who must go undercover to take down Nazis during World War II. Below is the official synopsis for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare:
Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.
Guy Ritchie’s latest film has a star-studded cast that includes Alan Ritchson, Carey Elwes, Eiza González, Henry Golding, and Babs Olusanmokun. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2024. Here are the top five moments of Guy Ritchie’s latest.
We Both Know That I’m Not Very Popular
Henry Cavill typically excels in these spy/action films. Mission Impossible: Fall Out and The Man from U.N.C.L.E prove that he’s capable on the action and story front, though this character seems different from the previous one he’s played. The trailer nicely jumps right into displaying his personality, while establishing the motive and drive for the entire film. It’s a simple scene that explains the plot to the audience, but this is crucial as it’s important to be very transparent about the premise very early in an action film.
Audiences need to understand the world that they’re diving into and the stakes that have serious ramifications for the protagonists. This time, it’s a film that takes place in World War II; this premise isn’t particularly new, but the tone set in the opening promises something great and Cavill’s character could be a fun anti-hero.
I Need My Own Team
Just like Cavill’s character seems like a fun anti-hero, his ragtag group of mercenaries could greatly add to the story arc as well. The brief montage of his team opens a wide array of possibilities that hopefully explore a different angle on a classic trope regarding films of this nature. We don’t hear anything from any of his special forces members, but the film makes sure to highlight their attributes nicely.
Given the period, it’s intriguing how this group of elites navigated around the world through their eyes. I’m not expecting some deep character-driven piece as the trailer is pretty action-heavy, but there’s an Inglorious Basterds/Kingsman vibe with this trailer, and knowing Guy Ritchie’s style, that means we’ll get some colorful and well-developed characters.
England Will Be Condemned To A Lifetime Under The German Boot
The drawback of the trailer is that it heavily focuses on the action, whereas it would’ve been nice to mix in a couple of dialogue scenes from either Cavill’s team or the main antagonist of the film. Still, that doesn’t mean the trailer is bad as it’s a great vehicle that displays Cavill’s character pretty well. Him having this sick pleasure of killing the Nazis is a twisted angle that hopefully explored deeper.
Murder is not an easy task, yet Cavill and his crew pull it off with ease. Diving into the psyche of Gus March-Phillips (Cavill’s character) can bring an interesting perspective on not just the characters, but the world itself. Obviously, we understand the tragedy and horrors of Hitler and World War II, but it would be great if a new angle was showcased here.
You and Your Operation Are Reckless
Gus’s recklessly killing is one of the main conflicts, and I’ve always found that to be an intriguing internal roadblock. Why does Gus find pure enjoyment out of killing Nazis? Is it as simple as him hating the rule of Hitler and his underlings? Or is there a personal stake that has yet to be revealed in the trailer? The fact that I’m asking so many questions leaves me interested in the state of these characters and their journey throughout the film.
Another One Bites The Dust
This is an action-comedy, so the action sequences do have to be spot on. The comedic aspects give the trailer a vibrant spark and the action flows nicely throughout the trailer. It should especially be fun to see how Ritchson’s character, Anders Lessen, performs in the fight sequences as the actor is fantastic in Reacher. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare seems like another fun romp from Guy Ritchie, but hopefully, it establishes its differences from other spy/action films of this genre in future trailers.