Home
Movies
How The First Kingsman: The Secret Service Ruined The Franchise

How The First Kingsman: The Secret Service Ruined The Franchise

26 seconds ago

When Kingsman: The Secret Service arrived in 2015, it was a breath of fresh air for a genre that’s been dominated by big-budget spy thrillers like James Bond or Mission Impossible. The first entry introduced the world to Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, who is recruited for the secret service. However, Richmond Valentine has evil intentions of using climate change to kill every human being on the planet. There was an undeniable charm to the film that had nice satirical wit, incredible action (that church scene fight remains epic), and colorful characters. It added a fun layer to a genre that was pretty crowded and the success of the first film easily sparked a new franchise.

The second installment, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, raised the stakes, though it didn’t particularly set itself from the original film. The sequel was not a copycat of the first film, but what was fresh and exciting in the original movie was mostly met with mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Still, The Golden Circle managed to garner over $400 million worldwide and the general consensus amongst fans was more favorable than not. However, that all changed when The King’s Man came out in 2021. Obviously, the poor box office sales of the prequel were due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, it didn’t help that Spider-Man: No Way Home took all the praise and glory of every film that came out during the time. The major issue with The King’s Man has to do with the fact that there was absolutely no buzz for the origin film. The marketing campaign was extremely weak, as it did feel that the studio didn’t truly believe that the movie would be a financial success.

So, how did the Kingsman go from such a natural high off the first film, to making a below-average return in the latest installment? As previously mentioned, Kingsman: The Secret Service felt fresh and exciting when it first hit theaters. Part of the reason that Mission Impossible has successfully maintained intrigue and excitement is due to the insane stunts that Tom Cruise does in every movie. In addition, a good story comes along with those incredible action sequences. Mission Impossible managed to find a groove that the audiences continue to enjoy. So has James Bond. Sure, the Danel Craig version is a bit more realistic and modern than past incarnations, but overall, audiences mostly enjoy the legendary character and the strong stunt work that comes with it. Kingsman felt unique because it wasn’t trying to be like James Bond, Mission Impossible, or the dozens of other spy action thrillers that come and go. Though the sequel didn’t exactly have the same freshness, it still represented what many loved about the first installment of the series.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle may have doubled down on everything that worked in the first film, but it didn’t abandon nearly every unique aspect that The King’s Man did. It’s genuinely a fun film, but it’s not Kingsman: The Secret Service. The style is more realistic, and the tone is mainly dour and melodramatic. It doesn’t have the vibrant and upbeat world that was well-represented in the first two movies. Also, the satirical edge was gone. It was a serious spy action thriller that you’ve seen before. The action remained spectacular, but compare the church fight scene to the any of the bouts in the The King’s Man. Neither are bad, but the first stands out because it’s wildly inventive and thrilling. The only action sequence that could toe-to-toe with that epic fight scene is the one with Grigori Rasputin’s battle against Oxford, Shola, and Conrad. Even then, that pales in comparison. Franchises should grow and evolve. That’s the main reason Mission Impossible has become such a lucrative series. However, what made Mission Impossible such a fan favorite hasn’t changed. The stunts get crazier, but the overall tone and spirit of each film aligns with one another.

James Bond is somewhat of a victim to this. It’s a franchise geared towards men, but the recent films have been more inclusive. Women are no longer just eye candy, as they’re roles have more prominent and meaning. It’s not particularly everyone’s cup of tea but considering that it made over $750 million worldwide then it’s not doing too bad. No entry following the first movie has been able to match the originality and freshness of Kingsman: The Secret Service. Should Kingsman 3 see the light of day, then hopefully the director incorporates that back into the series.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Finn Balor
Why Finn Balor Continues To Fail On The Main Roster
Joey Tribbiani’s Memorable One-Liners From “Friends”
Bridgerton Season 2, Episode 1: “Capital R Rake” Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
How The First Kingsman: The Secret Service Ruined The Franchise
The Suicide Squad Deadshot Bloodsport
Should Warner Brothers Release The David Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad?
Movies Set in the Slums and on Streets: Heartbreaking Glimpses of a Tough Life
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tilly Keeper
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Caroline Stanbury
Here’s Why Multiple Captain Americas in Phase 4 Would Be a Mistake
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?