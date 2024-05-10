Top Five Moments From The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

Godzilla is back! This time, Kong accompanies him in what should be an exciting encounter between the two behemoths. Following the surprise of Godzilla Minus One, Universal looks to up the ante with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Adam Winguard (The Guest, Godzilla vs. Kong) director the upcoming feature that’s sure to kick-off the Spring Break in an epic way. Below is the official synopsis:
This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.
The new film has a stacked cast that includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Kaylee Hottle, and Alex Ferns. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 29, 2024. Here are the top five moments of the Universal feature:
For Centuries, There Was Harmony
Can Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire live up to the outstanding Godzilla Minus One? The biggest issue is that the North American films tend to focus on the human more, but these characters tend to be flat and boring. I like the mythology surrounding Godzilla x Kong; the apes are the protectors of humanity and Godzilla is the disrupted. What made Godzilla rise from his sleep to cause havoc and mayhem?
At the end of the day, people just want to see these two iconic creatures fight. The opening gives off hopes that the story will be less about the humans, and more about the clash between these rivals. The visuals themselves are interesting, as they have an anime element that makes Kong and Godzilla stand out nicely. I don’t know what made Winguard decide to make Godzilla purple, but it’s a cool glow that adds an interest dimension to the character.
I’m Scared Something Is Wrong With Me
Of course, The New Empire will have a set of important human characters. While it would be cool if Godzilla took The Planet of the Apes route of showing the world through the monsters perspective, this doesn’t mean that this film can’t have good human characters. Having a character that’s seemingly clairvoyant is an interesting direction to take, though the boring scientist angle is noticeable later in the trailer. As long as these characters can add value to this world and bring out a depth that allows us to relate to the humans and their role within this society, then the human characters can be a major plus in The New Empire. Let’s hope the third time is the charm.
You Feel Like Going For A Ride?
The side plot for the human characters does bring some level of intrigue. It’s clear that their objective is to study the brewing war of Kong and Godzilla, but what exactly are they researching under the sea? I like the huge sci-fi element to The New Empire of these guys are being transported to a new dimension.
It feels ridiculous and over-the-top, which might be what The New Empire needs. Balls-to-the-wall action and an out-of-the-box narrative that brings out the best of a Godzilla vs. Kong premise that could translate to an incredible blockbuster. Besides Godzilla Minus One, Monarch proved that there is still life within this franchise. If Winguard strikes a nice balance between the campy and serious aspects then this could be the best Godzilla film of the rebooted series.
That’s A Call For War
Did I mention how great the visuals look? I brought up how there’s some anime inspiration in the designs of Godzilla, but the scope of this world looks amazing. The visuals never feel fake or CGI, and the moment with all of the apes pounding in the middle of a volcano showcases the achievement of digital effects has made in the modern age. The world feels crisp and immersive, and it adds character to a film that’s being headlined by Kong and Godzilla.
Kong vs. Godzilla Battle
The fights will make or break this film. The New Empire can get away with a lackluster story because people mainly care about seeing the beasts beat the tar out of one another. The snippets we get from their battles are thrilling. Godzilla having a mysterious mythical power and Kong gaining a robotic hand adds to the level of suspense that can elevate this exciting battle. Hopefully, The New Empire turns out to be an exciting blockbuster.