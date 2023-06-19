Home
Top 10 Things You Didn't Know About Angela Simmons

Top 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Angela Simmons

Top 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Angela Simmons
Top 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Angela Simmons
Top 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Angela Simmons

Born on September 18, 1987, in Queens, New York, Angela Simmons has become a notable figure in fashion, wellness, and entertainment circles. This multi-talented personality and daughter of hip-hop legend Reverend Run has carved her own niche in the world. Thanks to her drawing inspiration from her storied background and vibrant upbringing. 

From kicking off a successful fashion career to advocating for healthier living, Simmons is a force to be reckoned with. As we delve into the top ten interesting things you might not know about Angela Simmons, get ready to uncover the different layers of her fascinating life and remarkable career journey. Let’s jump right in!

1. Angela Simmons is the Daughter of Reverend Run

Angela Simmons and Reverend Run (her father)

Here’s a fun fact, Simmons isn’t just any celebrity; she’s hip-hop royalty! As the daughter of Joseph Simmons, better known as Reverend Run of the influential hip-hop group Run-D.M.C, her connection to the music industry runs deep. Interesting, isn’t it, how one’s roots can weave a colorful background to their life story?

2. She Comes from a Lineage of Hip-Hop Royalty

Angela Simmon's royal lineage

Furthering her musical roots, her lineage boasts of icons like Russell Simmons, her uncle, who co-founded the Def Jam record label. She has grown up surrounded by musical geniuses. Not to forget, her grandfather, Daniel Simmons, was an actor. Angela Simmons has known it all too well, and it shows.

3. Angela Simmons Kickstarted her Fashion Career with Pastry Footwear

Angela Simmons and Venessa Simmons in Black Dresses

Turning the spotlight onto her entrepreneurial spirit, Simmons and her sister Vanessa Simmons launched the footwear brand ‘Pastry’ in 2007. And what’s more impressive than carving your path in the competitive fashion industry? The answer is doing it with style and success, just like Angela. She’s now also a proud owner of Simmons Beauty — a skincare line that was launched in 2020. But the surprises aren’t yet over — she now also has ventured into a vegan dessert funnel called Angela’s Cakes.

4. She Practices and Advocates for Healthy Living

Angela Simmons posing for a fitness photoshoot

Fitness enthusiasts here’s something you’ll find fascinating — Angela Simmons is a staunch advocate for health and wellness. She frequently shares her workouts, healthy recipes, and self-care routines with her followers. It’s inspiring that she regularly inspires the people who follow her to live an active lifestyle.

5. Angela Simmons Hosted a Major Television Show, “106 & Park”

Angela Simmons at 106 & Park, May 24, 2013. (photo: John Ricard / BET)

As if her repertoire wasn’t impressive enough — Simmons added another feather to her cap by hosting the popular BET show 106 & Park. Surprised by her versatility? Angela Simmons’s stint as a TV host just goes to show there’s no limit to her talents. She co-hosted the show for about a year in 2013.

6. She Was Raised in the Limelight in “Run’s House”

Run's House with Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons’s early life played out in front of cameras in the MTV reality show Run’s House. The show documented the life of the Simmons family — and gives an early glimpse of Angela’s life. Ever wondered how reality TV impacts a person’s life? Angela Simmons’s journey provides a firsthand account. Think Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but this time, it’s the Simmons.

7. Angela Simmons is a Philanthropist with a Focus on Children’s Welfare

Angela Simmons philonthropic ventures

Simmon’s heart extends beyond her personal pursuits toward philanthropy. She’s passionate about children’s welfare and actively works with charitable organizations. But her efforts don’t end here. There’s also Angela’s Angels, Simmons’s philanthropic venture that works for underrepresented communities and even helps girls and women build confidence and a positive self-image.

8. She is an Accomplished Businesswoman Beyond Fashion

Angela Simmons is a business woman in a suit

Angela Simmons’s business acumen doesn’t stop at fashion. She’s ventured into publishing, even serving as the editor for Angela’s Rundown, a mini magazine targeting teenagers. Is there anything Angela Simmons can’t do? Her diverse ventures suggest there isn’t!

9. Angela Simmons Practices and Teaches Yoga

Angela Simmons on a yacht after yoga in orange swimsuit

Angela Simmons’s commitment to wellness extends to yoga. Not only does she practice it for her well-being, but she also teaches yoga classes. Wondering how one balances a bustling career with a tranquil hobby? Angela Simmons could teach us a thing or two!

10. She Has an Engaging Social Media Presence, Particularly on Instagram

Angela Simmons in a pink and orange dress on her instagram

Simmons’s Instagram is a vibrant canvas showcasing her work, wellness routines, and personal moments. She expertly uses the platform to connect with her fans and promote her ventures. The other celebrities could learn a thing or two from her being able to develop a bustling following of 8 million.

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

