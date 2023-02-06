Would Tobey Maguire Play Spider-Man Again?

Tobey Maguire Return in Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Well Received
Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man films are one of the reasons the superhero craze started again in the early 2000s. Some fans don’t feel that the 47-year-old was the right choice as Peter Parker. However, most fans do agree that he was the perfect Spider-Man. The first two movies in the series are considered some of the best superhero films of all time. The third? Well…not so much. Nevertheless, many have fond memories of the early work produced by Raimi and Maguire, which is why it was such a joy to see the latter in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In the 2021 feature, we got some more information on the life of the first live-action Spider-Man. No Way Home was a fun blast from the past that reunited several generations of Spider-Man talent. The return of Maguire and Andrew Garfield was certainly well-received, and many have clamored for more in the near future regarding the first and second generations of Spider-Man. There have been whispers on Sony considering a Spider-Man 4 with Maguire returning, though nothing has been confirmed.
Maguire Wouldn’t Mind Putting On The Spidey Suit One More Time
The veteran made a comment about the upcoming companion book Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, which was revealed in a new Marvel blog post, “I love these films and I love all of the different series,” Maguire said. “If these guys called me and said, ‘would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”
It would be great if Sony and Marvel opted to do a Spider-Man 4. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. Plus, the journey of Maguire’s Peter Parker didn’t necessarily receive a proper ending that set his character off into the sunset. One more story with Maguire would be amazing to simply wrap up the character’s legacy. The Babylon actor described his initial reaction when he first got the call to suit up again for Spider-Man: No Way Home:
“When they called initially, I was like finally! I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not Without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It’s fun and exciting.”
The Future Of Spider-Man Is Still Up In The Air
Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man remains up in the air. Clearly, the studio wants another feature after Spider-Man: No Way Home garnered over $1.9 billion worldwide, but Tom Holland doesn’t know how it feels. Thus far, there haven’t been any reports on Tom Holland signing a new contract to play the popular Marvel character again. This doesn’t mean he won’t, as Holland hasn’t shut down any notion that he’s done playing the masked vigilante. However, it’s very interesting that he hasn’t signed a new deal with Sony and Marvel yet. Either way, the ending to Spider-Man: No Way Home could serve as a goodbye for the character while leaving room for more sequels.
Nevertheless, audiences will get another Spider-Man feature. The property is just too hot for Sony to do anything with it. The question is: Will Tom Holland reprise his role in a fourth film? Or will a familiar or new face play the original Marvel hero? We’ll surely find out soon!
