15 Heartwarming Comics And Some Videos That We Made Of This Firefighter And His Unusual Pet Dragon

Hi, my name’s Tim and I’m a firefighter!
A little while ago I adopted a baby dragon called Bash, and now my life is adorably chaotic.
I’ve installed fire alarms in every room and I sleep with a fire extinguisher under my pillow, which I’m blaming for the neck-hump I’m developing.
My hope is that one day Bash will be used in the fire service. I think he’ll be great! He’s fireproof and can navigate through fire like a duck to water. He’s small and can climb, so he could easily locate people in a burning building. There’s only one problem… he loves starting fires.
I’m using gold coins as treats to help train him, which certainly gains his attention. Firefighters don’t exactly make the big bucks, though, and I’m pretty sure he’s now richer than me. I think he knows it too, seeing how smug he’s been looking lately.
Anyway, here are some videos and comics about our crazy, adorable day-to-day adventures!
Oh, and if you enjoy the comics, we have 60 issues which you can read for free here.
#1 Bash’s Secret Night Life
#2 When You Find Your Calling
#3 A Bold Knight
#4 Magic Is In The Air
#5 The Dark Side Of Dragon Keeping…
#6 The Usual Suspect
#7 Bash’s First Christmas
#8 Life Is Full Of Lessons
#9 The Future Is Big And Scary, But Today Is Small And Cute!
#10 There’s Just No Loyalty These Days
#11 That Sinking Feeling
#12 Tim’s House Through The Eyes Of His Pet Dragon
#13 One Step At A Time…
#14 Bash Meets His Plushie
#15 Late Night Study Session
