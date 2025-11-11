Sea-Inspired Table Will Let You Gaze Into The Depths Of The Sea While Dining

delMare table is hypnotic, is one of those pieces that mesmerizes people! I was starring a long time trying to understand it’s shape and form, because you don’t find a table with such a unique shape every day. I was drawn to look at it for hours, as I would gaze into the depth of the sea floor. From where the origin of the name “delMare” meaning “from the sea”.
Unconventional shape is an understatement. The designer, Eduard Locota, has focused on building interest points from all angles, on all 3 axes. The view from every single side is completely different from the other; including the bottom marble side of delMare table – that’s pretty rare for a table! The unique and innovative engineered 3 foot design of delMare table, offers beside the spectacular shape also a stability out of the ordinary; with a very low center of gravity.
Every piece is hand-crafted from zero with primary materials white marble and acrylic glass. You may ask, why acrylic glass and not regular glass? The most transparent material known to man, and compared to glass: it gives less distortion, 7 x more impact strength as glass and much higher bending strength, it weight less than 2 x as glass. The downside of this material is that it’s more expensive than regular glass.
More info: eduardlocota.com | Facebook
