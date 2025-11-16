Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Are Weirdly Good At? (Closed)

Share something that you are weirdly good at, for example when I was younger I was able to go down stairs at record speeds. Thanks!
#1
I don’t know why but I can chug drinks really fast
#2
I can flex a muscle in my jaw that causes a low sort of rumbling noise in my ears (I do it involuntarily when I stretch), I can bend the tips of my fingers, memorize random things if it’s important enough like when my sister told me to remember how much she was paying for Tim Hortons and the amount was 2.14$, and I can voluntarily force my eyes to go out of focus!
#3
my neighbor says i can turn any comment into something sexual. she finds if somewhat annoying (in a amusing way), her husband thinks I’m a riot.
#4
I remember random things that my parents tell me about other people. “Jason’s coming to visit!” “Oh, Jason who was dad’s roommate in college and took his laundry to the school track because he was on the track team and could use the washing machine in the changing room?” “Uh, yeah, that’s him.”
Follow Us