21 Giant Inflatable Female Anime Characters Digitally Placed In The City By This Japanese Artist Look Incredibly Realistic

Anime has been with us for a while, as well as its fans. Though it originated in Japan, this style of animation now has admirers all over the world. Yet, specifically, artists from Japan continue to surprise us with their creativity involving this art style.

Tsunotsuno is one such artist who created digital artwork of giant inflatable anime characters placed in unknown places in the city. Their realistic drawings have already caught the eye of almost 50K people on Instagram, and maybe they will capture your attention too.

More info: Instagram | suzuri.jp

#1

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#2

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#3

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#4

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#5

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#6

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#7

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#8

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#9

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#10

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#11

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#12

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#13

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#14

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#15

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#16

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#17

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#18

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#19

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#20

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

#21

Image source: tsunotsuno0831

