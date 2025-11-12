This Project Has Been Held During One Year

by

The old man stands whole day hoping someone will pay attention, but people pass by without remarking him… They have become the ghosts, which do not care the problems of others. They can only notice the publicity of brand mobile above…

And in this a fall of society there is no one to withstand this problem…

This project has been held during one year. The History of One Man. The pictures show the old man, which goes begging. The pics were taken on one and the same place, only background was being changed (playbills, billboards, photos of politicians…) The twelve pictures taken within bounds of this project were pasted in final form on the place, where this man stands hoping by-passers will pay more attention to him, than to playbills.

This Project Has Been Held During One Year
This Project Has Been Held During One Year
This Project Has Been Held During One Year
This Project Has Been Held During One Year
This Project Has Been Held During One Year
This Project Has Been Held During One Year
This Project Has Been Held During One Year
This Project Has Been Held During One Year
This Project Has Been Held During One Year

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
68 Clever And Funny Boat Names To Make The Whole Harbor Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
When The Landlord Banned Cat-Flaps, This Genius Guy Built A Ladder For His Cat To Sneak In
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 02-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
Blindspot, "Name Not One Man"
Blindspot Review: “Name Not One Man”
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2017
Stunning Vertical Garden Decorates Building In Paris (7 pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 09-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.