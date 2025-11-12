The old man stands whole day hoping someone will pay attention, but people pass by without remarking him… They have become the ghosts, which do not care the problems of others. They can only notice the publicity of brand mobile above…
And in this a fall of society there is no one to withstand this problem…
This project has been held during one year. The History of One Man. The pictures show the old man, which goes begging. The pics were taken on one and the same place, only background was being changed (playbills, billboards, photos of politicians…) The twelve pictures taken within bounds of this project were pasted in final form on the place, where this man stands hoping by-passers will pay more attention to him, than to playbills.
Follow Us