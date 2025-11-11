This Cat’s Majestic Fluff Makes It Look Like A Cloud

by

Think this cloud looks just like a fluffy cat? Well, guess what? It is a white fluffy cat! Hard to believe I know, but trust me, it’s true.

This beautiful cat’s name is Sky and it’s easy to see why. Not only does he have the most pearlescent sky-blue eyes you’ve ever seen, but the fluffy animal also looks just like a cloud! But unlike most clouds, this one casts no shadow. How could he when he’s so darned cute?

For non-cat connoisseurs, Sky is known as a Ragdoll cat. The breed is characterized by blue eyes and silky white fur, and they’re called Ragdolls because of their naturally mellow temperament.

Rumor has it that Sky is only 5% cat and 95% fluff and that his body mass is actually the same as that of an Oreo. Whatever the truth of the matter, I’m sure you’ll agree that he’s one adorable cat.

More info: Instagram (h/t: LoveMeow)

