It’s no secret that it’s dogs that hold the title of man’s best friend, and they have for quite some time now. But before they became the lazy, unbearably cute and seemingly always snackish creatures we now share our sofas with, they were animals confidently roaming the wild. (Yes, that’s probably difficult to imagine looking at your dog trying to break free of yet another weird position or place it found itself stuck in.)

Nowadays, every dog owner’s camera roll is brimming with proof of said critter being a human’s loyal companion. But if you’d like to see some images dating tens if not hundreds of years back, scroll down to find some of the best posts shared by ‘A History Of Dogs’ Instagram account, and enjoy.

#1 This Is The Official Nasa Portrait For Now Retired Astronaut Leland Melvin

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#2 An Award Winning Photographer, Piccoli Is A Master At Capturing Dogs In Motion

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: @claudiopiccoliphotographer

#3 A Caribou Inuit Girl Holds Her Canadian Eskimo Puppy

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: Norbert Rosing

#4 The Final Exam For German Police Service Dogs To Remain Calm In Front Of A Cat, 1987

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#5 The TV Reporter Gerd Ruge Interviews Bastian, The English Basset Belonging To West German Chancellor Willy Brandt, In Front Of The West German Parliament In Bonn, Germany, On June 4, 1972

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#6 “Kitten And Foster Mother”⁣ Photo Postcard C. 1915

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#7 “All Ears.” NYC, 1980

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: @jamelshabazz

#8 Tatler Magazine, London, May 16, 1928

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#9 Knife Grinders In France In The Early 1900s.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The Workers Laid Face Down To Save Their Backs From Being Hunched Over All Day. They Brought Their Dogs To Lay On Their Legs For Warmth

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#10 Fully-Packed Londoners Leave Town, Carrying Golf Clubs And A Happy Dog, For An Easter Holiday Break In 1930

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: Austrian Archives/Imagno

#11 Betty White At Home With Her Dog, 1957

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#12 In 1968, The Beatles Released The White Album, And With It, A Song Called “Martha My Dear.”⁣⁣ It Was Inspired By And Written About Martha, Mccartney’s Dog

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#13 Dog School, California, Ca. 1929

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#14 Manchester Terrier With Cape, 1905

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#15 Dog Eating Ice Cream Cone Hidden Behind Boy’s Back. New York, 1949

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: William Milnarik

#16 The Concierge’s Dog. Paris, 1929.⁣⁣ Photo By André Kertész

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#17 Charging Thunder, A Sioux Native American From Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#18 Henri Matisse, His Dog, And His Monstera

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#19 A Dalmatian With A Disney Artist At The Walt Disney Studio In Burbank

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#20 Dog Of Randall The Jeweler, Ca. 1875

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#21 A Woman And Her Dog In Harlem, NY. 1943

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: Gordon Parks

#22 Portrait Of Harold Lloyd Sitting And Holding His Dog Specks In His Lap. The Dog And Harold Are Wearing Matching Eyeglasses. Date Unknown

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: Wisconsin Historical Society

#23 18-Year-Old Alice Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt’s Eldest Daughter, In 1902 With Her Dog, Leo, A Long-Haired Chihuahua

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#24 4th Century Bce Greek Mug. Located At The National Etruscan Museum Of Villa Giulia

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#25 Jackie Robinson, His Dog, And His Wife Rachel At Their Home In Stamford, Connecticut, Shortly After He Was Voted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame In 1962

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#26 Photos Of Chilean Riot Dog Rucio Capucha. Rucio, A Stray Dog, Frequently Joined Protests, And Became A Target Of Deliberate Police Violence. After Being Injured By A Police Water Cannon During A Protest In Santiago, He Was Adopted By A Family

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#27 People And Their Dog In Nebraska

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source:  John Johnson

#28 Writer Kurt Vonnegut And His Dog Pumpkin

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#29 On June 19, 1944, W.n. Ely`s American Foxhound, Lena, Of Ambler, Pa., Gave Birth To 23 Healthy Puppies. It Was Her First Litter, And It Gave Her The World Record For The Largest Litter Of Puppies To Survive

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#30 Konrad The Dachshund Sits On Some Of His Winnings From The Gaines Dog Food “Lucky Dog” Contest, 1949

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#31 In 1966, Life Magazine Featured A Photo Essay About Bellybutton, A 3-Year-Old Shorthaired Pointer With Amazing Underwater Abilities. He Could Go As Deep As 20 Feet And Would Remain Submerged For Up To 15 Seconds

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#32 This Photograph Was Probably Taken By Either William E. Baker Or James Larry Johnson, Photographers Who Operated A Photographic Studio At 116 1/2 Dexter Avenue In Montgomery, Alabama, From The 1910s To The 1930s

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source:  the Alabama Department of Archives & History

#33 Johnny Lunchbucket And Friend – “A” Train To Brooklyn, New York, 1940s

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: Joe Schwartz

#34 On March 16, 1938, Hyde Park’s Own Shepherd LED His Sheep Along The Serpentine Pathway To New Grazing Grounds Elsewhere In The London Park. His Dog Has Taken To The Water To Prevent The Sheep From Swimming Away

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive

#35 A Bronze Statue Of A Dog Named Rex, Lying On A Stone Platform Engraved With His Name. Rex Was The Faithful Companion Of John E. Stow, One Of The City’s Longest Practicing Fruit Merchants, Who Died In 1884

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#36 In 1942, Pepito Von Zalez Became The First Chihuahua To Climb Mount Everest

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#37 A “Dog’s Bar” In Paris, Maintained At Claridge’s Hotel In The Champs Élysées

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#38 The Year Was 1962, The Mets Played Terribly, And Their Original Official Mascot Was A Floppy-Eared Beagle Named Homer

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#39 As Ashley Grew, Stein Realized The Precocious Pup’s Talents For Catching Flying Discs

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#40 Steven Tyler, His Mother, And His Dog

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#41 At The Dawn Of Sound In Motion Pictures, A New Genre Of Short Films With Synchronized Sound Called “Talkies” Became Popular.“ In Response, Mgm Studios Came Up With “Barkies.”

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#42 Bluey Was A Female Australian Cattle Dog Born On June 7, 1910. She Herded Cattle And Sheep For 20 Years

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#43 Family Portrait

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#44 Woman Hailing A Cab In New York City, 1956

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#45 An Afghan Hound In A Saab, 1960s

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#46 Dog On The Cover Of Life Magazine

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#47 Humphrey Bogart And His Third Wife, Mayo Methot, With Their Dog, 1944

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#48 Children Pose On The Front Lawn Of The White House For A Picture With Laddie Boy, The Harding Family Pet Airedale Terrier

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#49 The Greyhound Bus Company Might Have Been Founded In 1914, But It Didn’t Adopt The Greyhound Name Until 1929

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: ahistoryofdogs

#50 A Grave At The Pet Memorial Park In Wantagh, New York

50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

Image source: @mikesspics

