50 Cute Dogs That Got Forever Encapsulated In History

#1 This Is The Official Nasa Portrait For Now Retired Astronaut Leland Melvin
#2 An Award Winning Photographer, Piccoli Is A Master At Capturing Dogs In Motion
#3 A Caribou Inuit Girl Holds Her Canadian Eskimo Puppy
#4 The Final Exam For German Police Service Dogs To Remain Calm In Front Of A Cat, 1987
#5 The TV Reporter Gerd Ruge Interviews Bastian, The English Basset Belonging To West German Chancellor Willy Brandt, In Front Of The West German Parliament In Bonn, Germany, On June 4, 1972
#6 “Kitten And Foster Mother” Photo Postcard C. 1915
#7 “All Ears.” NYC, 1980
#8 Tatler Magazine, London, May 16, 1928
#9 Knife Grinders In France In The Early 1900s. The Workers Laid Face Down To Save Their Backs From Being Hunched Over All Day. They Brought Their Dogs To Lay On Their Legs For Warmth
#10 Fully-Packed Londoners Leave Town, Carrying Golf Clubs And A Happy Dog, For An Easter Holiday Break In 1930
#11 Betty White At Home With Her Dog, 1957
#12 In 1968, The Beatles Released The White Album, And With It, A Song Called “Martha My Dear.” It Was Inspired By And Written About Martha, Mccartney’s Dog
#13 Dog School, California, Ca. 1929
#14 Manchester Terrier With Cape, 1905
#15 Dog Eating Ice Cream Cone Hidden Behind Boy’s Back. New York, 1949
#16 The Concierge’s Dog. Paris, 1929. Photo By André Kertész
#17 Charging Thunder, A Sioux Native American From Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show
#18 Henri Matisse, His Dog, And His Monstera
#19 A Dalmatian With A Disney Artist At The Walt Disney Studio In Burbank
#20 Dog Of Randall The Jeweler, Ca. 1875
#21 A Woman And Her Dog In Harlem, NY. 1943
#22 Portrait Of Harold Lloyd Sitting And Holding His Dog Specks In His Lap. The Dog And Harold Are Wearing Matching Eyeglasses. Date Unknown
#23 18-Year-Old Alice Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt’s Eldest Daughter, In 1902 With Her Dog, Leo, A Long-Haired Chihuahua
#24 4th Century Bce Greek Mug. Located At The National Etruscan Museum Of Villa Giulia
#25 Jackie Robinson, His Dog, And His Wife Rachel At Their Home In Stamford, Connecticut, Shortly After He Was Voted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame In 1962
#26 Photos Of Chilean Riot Dog Rucio Capucha. Rucio, A Stray Dog, Frequently Joined Protests, And Became A Target Of Deliberate Police Violence. After Being Injured By A Police Water Cannon During A Protest In Santiago, He Was Adopted By A Family
#27 People And Their Dog In Nebraska
#28 Writer Kurt Vonnegut And His Dog Pumpkin
#29 On June 19, 1944, W.n. Ely`s American Foxhound, Lena, Of Ambler, Pa., Gave Birth To 23 Healthy Puppies. It Was Her First Litter, And It Gave Her The World Record For The Largest Litter Of Puppies To Survive
#30 Konrad The Dachshund Sits On Some Of His Winnings From The Gaines Dog Food “Lucky Dog” Contest, 1949
#31 In 1966, Life Magazine Featured A Photo Essay About Bellybutton, A 3-Year-Old Shorthaired Pointer With Amazing Underwater Abilities. He Could Go As Deep As 20 Feet And Would Remain Submerged For Up To 15 Seconds
#32 This Photograph Was Probably Taken By Either William E. Baker Or James Larry Johnson, Photographers Who Operated A Photographic Studio At 116 1/2 Dexter Avenue In Montgomery, Alabama, From The 1910s To The 1930s
#33 Johnny Lunchbucket And Friend – “A” Train To Brooklyn, New York, 1940s
#34 On March 16, 1938, Hyde Park’s Own Shepherd LED His Sheep Along The Serpentine Pathway To New Grazing Grounds Elsewhere In The London Park. His Dog Has Taken To The Water To Prevent The Sheep From Swimming Away
#35 A Bronze Statue Of A Dog Named Rex, Lying On A Stone Platform Engraved With His Name. Rex Was The Faithful Companion Of John E. Stow, One Of The City’s Longest Practicing Fruit Merchants, Who Died In 1884
#36 In 1942, Pepito Von Zalez Became The First Chihuahua To Climb Mount Everest
#37 A “Dog’s Bar” In Paris, Maintained At Claridge’s Hotel In The Champs Élysées
#38 The Year Was 1962, The Mets Played Terribly, And Their Original Official Mascot Was A Floppy-Eared Beagle Named Homer
#39 As Ashley Grew, Stein Realized The Precocious Pup’s Talents For Catching Flying Discs
#40 Steven Tyler, His Mother, And His Dog
#41 At The Dawn Of Sound In Motion Pictures, A New Genre Of Short Films With Synchronized Sound Called “Talkies” Became Popular.“ In Response, Mgm Studios Came Up With “Barkies.”
#42 Bluey Was A Female Australian Cattle Dog Born On June 7, 1910. She Herded Cattle And Sheep For 20 Years
#43 Family Portrait
#44 Woman Hailing A Cab In New York City, 1956
#45 An Afghan Hound In A Saab, 1960s
#46 Dog On The Cover Of Life Magazine
#47 Humphrey Bogart And His Third Wife, Mayo Methot, With Their Dog, 1944
#48 Children Pose On The Front Lawn Of The White House For A Picture With Laddie Boy, The Harding Family Pet Airedale Terrier
#49 The Greyhound Bus Company Might Have Been Founded In 1914, But It Didn’t Adopt The Greyhound Name Until 1929
#50 A Grave At The Pet Memorial Park In Wantagh, New York
