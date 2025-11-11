Creative Lamp Made From An Old Rotary Phone

Meet Bjorn Freed, a wholesale agent by day who becomes an engineer by night. Recently he invented an awesome lamp from an old rotary phone. After turning it on with the hang up button, you can adjust the intensity of the light using the rotary dial.
“Actually it was pretty simple,” Bjorn told Bored Panda “I spent maybe 2 to 3 hours in total”. When asked about how he acquired the required engineering knowledge for the project, Bjorn replied: “I am pretty much self-taught, learning by doing.”
“Many of my moms electrical appliances have been torn apart in the younger years and not all of them survived, I’m afraid”. Kudos to a mother who embraced her child’s creativity!
