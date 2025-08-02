From Trust To Patience, Here Are 36 Things From The Good Old Days That Are Slowly Disappearing

“The world is changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air. Much that once was is lost… for none now live who remembers it.” With these words, the now iconic “The Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy by Peter Jackson begins, and with these same words, we could fully characterize this post of ours.
The first part of “The Lord of the Rings” was released almost a quarter of a century ago, and since then, the world has changed so dramatically that it seems like at least a century has passed. Not only has the reality around us changed – we ourselves have changed. Sometimes not for the better. So some sad, nostalgic threads on the Internet are a new classic nowadays.
#1
Trust. Lying has become commonplace and consequence free.
#2
Patience. Everyone wants instant everything now.
#3
Nuance and context. Everybody seems to take everything as a down the line 50/50 good/evil thing now.
#4
Awareness about those around you. Stop staring down at your phone and pay attention when you’re walking.
#5
Third spaces.. for many it’s just home and work now.
#6
One’s ability to own a home
57% of adults age 18-24 still live at home with their parents, and 35% 25-30 still live at home with their parents.
Cost of living and low wages are slowly pricing us out of owning a home.
#7
Everyone else already covered the big stuff so mine is a minor extension of that..
When did it become commonplace (at least in the UK) to not use headphones when listening to stuff on your phone in public? The endless sound loops of tiktok, etc.. full blast on the bus? At 7am? UGH.
Guess this falls under common decency.
Edit:: to all the idiots replying to this saying it’s an immigration problem you couldn’t be more wrong. I live in the West Mids and the main culprits on my bus and train journeys are young white girls and elderly white men.
#8
The ability to distinguish between homophones when writing (you’re/your and there/their/they’re).
#9
People’s tolerance for minor inconveniences.
#10
Scientific literacy.
#11
A sense of community. Everyone is so disconnected by the very things that were supposed to make us more connected.
#12
Critical thinking skills.
#13
Hello. Goodbye. Please. Thank you. You’re welcome.
#14
Driving respectfully. I started driving 20 years ago and while there were some a******s on the road, these days it feels like everyone is in such a rush that they disregard everyone else on the road. Im legitimately terrified to drive on the highway during rush hour now.
#15
Hope for the future. People have lost that, but they’re not wrong, at least not in the short term. The corpos are unlikely to accept peaceful disempowerment, so all we can do is hope to minimize the amount of bloodshed the process will take.
Right now, several generations are just… parked. Doing nothing but waiting for an entire socioeconomic system to die.
In the long term, though? I do think the future will be better than the past. I just hope we don’t have go through hell to get there, and I hope I’m still alive when we do.
#16
Basic respect. People just talk to each other any kind of way now like it’s normal.
#17
Hobbies just for fun are fading, and it sucks. Everything now has to be a side hustle—if you bake, people ask if you’re selling; if you draw, they ask if you’re taking commissions. Not everything needs to be profitable. Some things should just exist because they make you happy.
#18
Open mindedness and intelligence.
People relying more and more on other things to think for them, which is ultimately trapping them in the very same conditions that they complain about and hate so much.
#19
The art of courting & seducing someone. From first glance, approach, conversation, face-to-face interactions, to first kiss, touch and the rest of the story. Just like video killed the radio star; IMO, the internet [ended] romance.
#20
I’d say, genuine connection is definitely slipping away, and it kinda sucks to watch. You know what I mean? Like, people used to really talk. Face to face. No phones in the middle, no multitasking. Just being present. Now it’s all quick texts, voice notes, likes… and don’t get me wrong, I love memes and group chats, but I miss the deep convos at 1am or those random talks with strangers at a coffee shop.
#21
Common decency. People want to hate each other, and will do anything for a reason to continue.
#22
Privacy. I’m not talking about that CEO mess but I hate that just walking down the street, some random could be recording me adding whatever caption/narrative they want and posting it online. I hate that if I Google something 3-4 times I start seeing ads for it.
#23
People not respecting healthcare workers 🥲 it makes me so sick to my stomach seeing people that refuse getting vaccines, proper healthcare services,and they go to the hospital begging for help but when you’re going to provide treatment they yell at you with “I’ve done my research, that treatment can cause autism, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer,etc”. That behaviour is increasing each day!!.
#24
Kids getting sweaty, dusty, muddy, *happy* on the playgrounds. Parents won’t let kids be kids, won’t let them go down and play. 😟.
#25
That closed-mouth smile and head nod people do to acknowledge each other. Haven’t had one of those for ages in the UK and I worry as a society we are becoming overly cautious and isolated.
#26
The job market, its just soo hard to get a good job.
#27
The downgrading of language… spelling, enunciation and vocabulary.
#28
The understanding that the rules apply to *everyone*.
#29
Internet Privacy.
#30
Discretion.
Please stop blasting your music, talking on loudspeaker or watch videos with sound on when in public.
We also live here.
#31
Things that cost $1…..
#32
Kids playing outside.
#33
Everyone wants to be heard but nobody wants to listen.
#34
Good paying jobs. The only ones making any decent money now are investors.
#35
Universally despising pedophiles.
#36
The United States of America.
