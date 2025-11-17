35 Times People Went ‘Dumpster Diving’ And Didn’t Regret It (New Pics)

by

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In fact, if you look closely, that massive trash can outside of your apartment building or behind the mall might be holding many items that anyone would consider gems.

We’ve taken a trip to the Dumpster Diving subreddit to see some of the most amazing finds people have discovered while digging through the trash. From groceries for the entire week to brand new sneakers to beautiful furniture, you genuinely never know what you’re going to find when rummaging through garbage. So enjoy viewing the pics on this list, and be sure to upvote the ones that have inspired you to take a peek into your building’s dumpster!

#1 Found This Guy In Dumpster Few Days Ago

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: xaristocatsx

#2 Pet Food When I Wasn’t Even Going To Go Out

Start out with just a little back story… we rescue special needs dogs. Some have emotional issues. Some are deaf. There have been neurological issues (a hydro that lived only 9 weeks… we had him 3 days before he crossed the rainbow bridge in his sleep). I sometimes worry about running short on pet food. I would go without long before I would let them do without. I get delivery every few weeks to know I’m staying ahead.

Tonight I was planning on going to the second hand store to get some shorts… pick up mower gas… long day at work… almost didn’t go.

But we did

Almost didn’t swing by the dumpster (it’s one we have gotten a crap ton of Starbucks k-cups and we almost always get something here that will help. Wasn’t going to swing by. But I did.

Peeked in and almost cried. 200+ pounds of dog food. Cat food for my son’s rescue cat. Cat litter for my son’s rescue cat.

Some days I can see the little rays of sunshine.

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: CeleryCharacter3530

#3 God I Love Working In Waste Disposal

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Daza786

#4 Found A Brand New Singer Sc220. The Box Said Damaged, But It Works Perfect. Psyched

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: LeavingRightNow

#5 Found These Letters From 1938 In The Construction Dumpster At A Senior Care Place I Was Working At Doing Remodel Work

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: GauntletVSLC

#6 60’s Armchair Restoration

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Zwiado

#7 Dd Gods Were Smiling Down On Me Tonight

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: willieandthets

#8 Found A Sealed Box At The Dump. Found Inside Brand New Unopened Auto Tracking Telescope

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Babashanti

#9 Found At The Dump 19th Century Mahogany Plant Stand

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Babashanti

#10 A School Had Thrown These Fossils In The Dumpster. The Claw And Tooth At The Top Are Casts, But Everything Else Is Legit!

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: skennyloggins

#11 Found These Two In The Rubbish Today

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Daza786

#12 Dug This Late 50s Bike In A Dumpster At An Apartment On The Way To Work

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: big-guy-small-car

#13 West Elm Plates! A Set Of 8. A Distinguished Gentleman, Animal Collection

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Individual-Quit-2273

#14 Found A Box Being Tossed With Some Old Japanese Money And Two Books From The Late 1800’s Inside!

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Cult7Choir

#15 Why Just Chuck This??

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Nagman15

#16 Just Saved These From The Dump

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: sandync1

#17 Got This Awesome Chair From A Curb Today

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: pleasure_hunter

#18 Found This Bad Boy Near The Trashcans Of My Apartment’s Parking Lot. It’d Been Out There A Week And A Half. Even Rained On A Little Bit. Didn’t Expect To Power On At All

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: pcgamergirl

#19 I Saw A Free Couch On The Side Of The Road So I Dug In The Cushions For Change And Found A $100 Chip For A Local Casino

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: big-guy-small-car

#20 Free Floor Upgrade

Found 90+ planks of SPC flooring in the common park construction dumpster , perfectly timed! I was just debating upgrading the floor in my bathroom, but didn’t want to spend the $$$ prior to moving. 60 full planks remain after this project, so i’ll be doing my kitchen next!

This dumpster has been a goldmine!

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: SterTheDer

#21 Cool Looking Lamp I Found On A Curb

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: DrawingDistinct959

#22 Shoe Store Recycling Dumpster Boxes Are Great For Shipping, And Today I Got Lucky And Found A Brand New Pair Of Converse!

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: PowerAdDuck

#23 Pulled This Sweet Solid Wood Desk Off The Curb

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Bluegodzi11a

#24 Found This Guy With A Bunch Of Letters And Photos From The Early 1900s. The Baby In The Pictures Was Born In 1919, So Probably From Around Then

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: GauntletVSLC

#25 Well Looks Like I’ll Be Making Garden This Summer!

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: deveniam

#26 My Friend Found Kitchenaid In A Dumpster

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: RibRubRob2

#27 My First Dive…. Saw A “Store Closing” Sign And Thought. Hmm

I’m hooked I saw these and grabbed them all.

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: GertBFrobe_

#28 I’m Currently Living In A Small College Town. The Dumpsters Are Gold Mines Right Now

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: loki_racer

#29 Happy Belated Easter, And Reminder From Jesus That Capitalism Is A Broken System Which Puts Profits Over People!

All from the trash bin of a single local bakery, on a single night… All unexpired. Sad and angry they’d just trash it, instead of donating, brightening some child’s day.

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: tim_p

#30 Pulled From A Dumpster A Couple Weeks Ago. Perfect Condition. My Cat Likes It

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: BlackSheepVegan

#31 Found A Working 48 Inch TV And Ps3 On The Side Of The Road!

Wasn’t even looking, I came home and saw it next door

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: OakButt

#32 My High School Gave Me Permission To Search Their E-Waste Trash And I Found A 24 Inch 2008 Imac In Almost Perfect Condition

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: Luciano-Spa

#33 Back In 2018, I Found 15 Used Iphones At My Works Electrical Waste Bin

I switched screens and batteries between them and got 6 fully functional phones that i sold for 500£. 30 minutes well spent.

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: DwayneFreeman

#34 Yo Who Throws Away Pac-Man?

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: stevegallery

#35 Found Three Shoebox Containers Of LEGO In A Roll Off In A Chuck E Cheese Parking Lot

35 Times People Went &#8216;Dumpster Diving&#8217; And Didn&#8217;t Regret It (New Pics)

Image source: GauntletVSLC

#36 Fridge Unit Broke At Aldeez. Huge Dumpster Filled To The Top With Sealed Cases Of Product. I Took All I Could Carry!

#37 Detergent, Energy Drinks, Books, And A Tiny Gnome

#38 Living Near A College = Free Rent 2x A Year

#39 Average Haul From My Honey Hole. I Sometimes Hit It Up 2-3 Times A Day To Get Each Department

#40 Bought This Land With The Profits Of Dd 🥰🏴‍☠️

#41 College Move Out Continues

#42 From Empty To Full… This Is Why I Do It 🖤

#43 Last Night’s Finds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Took These Wildlife Shots From My Living Room Window
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s One Of Your Favorite “Lost In Translation” Moments, And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The 5 Coolest Cars on TV Shows Right Now
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2017
Why do TV Show Directors Get Such Little Credit?
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2020
King of the Hill Cast Members: Meet the Voice Actors
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2024
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Funny Comments From This Very Site? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.