35 Times People Went ‘Dumpster Diving’ And Didn’t Regret It (New Pics)

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In fact, if you look closely, that massive trash can outside of your apartment building or behind the mall might be holding many items that anyone would consider gems.
We’ve taken a trip to the Dumpster Diving subreddit to see some of the most amazing finds people have discovered while digging through the trash. From groceries for the entire week to brand new sneakers to beautiful furniture, you genuinely never know what you’re going to find when rummaging through garbage. So enjoy viewing the pics on this list, and be sure to upvote the ones that have inspired you to take a peek into your building’s dumpster!
#1 Found This Guy In Dumpster Few Days Ago
Image source: xaristocatsx
#2 Pet Food When I Wasn’t Even Going To Go Out
Start out with just a little back story… we rescue special needs dogs. Some have emotional issues. Some are deaf. There have been neurological issues (a hydro that lived only 9 weeks… we had him 3 days before he crossed the rainbow bridge in his sleep). I sometimes worry about running short on pet food. I would go without long before I would let them do without. I get delivery every few weeks to know I’m staying ahead.
Tonight I was planning on going to the second hand store to get some shorts… pick up mower gas… long day at work… almost didn’t go.
But we did
Almost didn’t swing by the dumpster (it’s one we have gotten a crap ton of Starbucks k-cups and we almost always get something here that will help. Wasn’t going to swing by. But I did.
Peeked in and almost cried. 200+ pounds of dog food. Cat food for my son’s rescue cat. Cat litter for my son’s rescue cat.
Some days I can see the little rays of sunshine.
Image source: CeleryCharacter3530
#3 God I Love Working In Waste Disposal
Image source: Daza786
#4 Found A Brand New Singer Sc220. The Box Said Damaged, But It Works Perfect. Psyched
Image source: LeavingRightNow
#5 Found These Letters From 1938 In The Construction Dumpster At A Senior Care Place I Was Working At Doing Remodel Work
Image source: GauntletVSLC
#6 60’s Armchair Restoration
Image source: Zwiado
#7 Dd Gods Were Smiling Down On Me Tonight
Image source: willieandthets
#8 Found A Sealed Box At The Dump. Found Inside Brand New Unopened Auto Tracking Telescope
Image source: Babashanti
#9 Found At The Dump 19th Century Mahogany Plant Stand
Image source: Babashanti
#10 A School Had Thrown These Fossils In The Dumpster. The Claw And Tooth At The Top Are Casts, But Everything Else Is Legit!
Image source: skennyloggins
#11 Found These Two In The Rubbish Today
Image source: Daza786
#12 Dug This Late 50s Bike In A Dumpster At An Apartment On The Way To Work
Image source: big-guy-small-car
#13 West Elm Plates! A Set Of 8. A Distinguished Gentleman, Animal Collection
Image source: Individual-Quit-2273
#14 Found A Box Being Tossed With Some Old Japanese Money And Two Books From The Late 1800’s Inside!
Image source: Cult7Choir
#15 Why Just Chuck This??
Image source: Nagman15
#16 Just Saved These From The Dump
Image source: sandync1
#17 Got This Awesome Chair From A Curb Today
Image source: pleasure_hunter
#18 Found This Bad Boy Near The Trashcans Of My Apartment’s Parking Lot. It’d Been Out There A Week And A Half. Even Rained On A Little Bit. Didn’t Expect To Power On At All
Image source: pcgamergirl
#19 I Saw A Free Couch On The Side Of The Road So I Dug In The Cushions For Change And Found A $100 Chip For A Local Casino
Image source: big-guy-small-car
#20 Free Floor Upgrade
Found 90+ planks of SPC flooring in the common park construction dumpster , perfectly timed! I was just debating upgrading the floor in my bathroom, but didn’t want to spend the $$$ prior to moving. 60 full planks remain after this project, so i’ll be doing my kitchen next!
This dumpster has been a goldmine!
Image source: SterTheDer
#21 Cool Looking Lamp I Found On A Curb
Image source: DrawingDistinct959
#22 Shoe Store Recycling Dumpster Boxes Are Great For Shipping, And Today I Got Lucky And Found A Brand New Pair Of Converse!
Image source: PowerAdDuck
#23 Pulled This Sweet Solid Wood Desk Off The Curb
Image source: Bluegodzi11a
#24 Found This Guy With A Bunch Of Letters And Photos From The Early 1900s. The Baby In The Pictures Was Born In 1919, So Probably From Around Then
Image source: GauntletVSLC
#25 Well Looks Like I’ll Be Making Garden This Summer!
Image source: deveniam
#26 My Friend Found Kitchenaid In A Dumpster
Image source: RibRubRob2
#27 My First Dive…. Saw A “Store Closing” Sign And Thought. Hmm
I’m hooked I saw these and grabbed them all.
Image source: GertBFrobe_
#28 I’m Currently Living In A Small College Town. The Dumpsters Are Gold Mines Right Now
Image source: loki_racer
#29 Happy Belated Easter, And Reminder From Jesus That Capitalism Is A Broken System Which Puts Profits Over People!
All from the trash bin of a single local bakery, on a single night… All unexpired. Sad and angry they’d just trash it, instead of donating, brightening some child’s day.
Image source: tim_p
#30 Pulled From A Dumpster A Couple Weeks Ago. Perfect Condition. My Cat Likes It
Image source: BlackSheepVegan
#31 Found A Working 48 Inch TV And Ps3 On The Side Of The Road!
Wasn’t even looking, I came home and saw it next door
Image source: OakButt
#32 My High School Gave Me Permission To Search Their E-Waste Trash And I Found A 24 Inch 2008 Imac In Almost Perfect Condition
Image source: Luciano-Spa
#33 Back In 2018, I Found 15 Used Iphones At My Works Electrical Waste Bin
I switched screens and batteries between them and got 6 fully functional phones that i sold for 500£. 30 minutes well spent.
Image source: DwayneFreeman
#34 Yo Who Throws Away Pac-Man?
Image source: stevegallery
#35 Found Three Shoebox Containers Of LEGO In A Roll Off In A Chuck E Cheese Parking Lot
Image source: GauntletVSLC
#36 Fridge Unit Broke At Aldeez. Huge Dumpster Filled To The Top With Sealed Cases Of Product. I Took All I Could Carry!
#37 Detergent, Energy Drinks, Books, And A Tiny Gnome
#38 Living Near A College = Free Rent 2x A Year
#39 Average Haul From My Honey Hole. I Sometimes Hit It Up 2-3 Times A Day To Get Each Department
#40 Bought This Land With The Profits Of Dd 🥰🏴☠️
#41 College Move Out Continues
#42 From Empty To Full… This Is Why I Do It 🖤
#43 Last Night’s Finds
