30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why “No One Wants To Work Anymore”

by

First impressions are really important during the hiring process, both for the prospective employer and the candidate.

To attract the best talent, companies need to craft quality job adverts. They should be clear about what it is they’re looking for and accurately reflect the role’s typical duties and responsibilities.

However, for better or worse, the competition sometimes doesn’t seem so high. After digging through the subreddits ‘Recruiting Hell‘ and ‘Antiwork,’ we realized that some recruiters are so out of touch with reality, it’s evident even in the job advertisement they write.

Continue scrolling to check out what we’re talking about and don’t miss the conversation we had with talent acquisition consultant and career coach Keirsten Greggs. You’ll find it in-between the pictures.

#1 Saw It Online

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: symphonymelodysong, twitter.com

#2 Burn

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: ScottGonzalez_01, twitter.com

#3 Seeking Candidate With 15+ Years Of Social Media Experience

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: ddh85

#4 A Friend Of Mine Was Looking For A Job Yesterday. This Must Be Hella Illegal, Right?

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Employment Gap

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: Philly-South-Paw

#6 The New York Times Has An 8 Round Interview Process

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Wtf Are They On… This Is For A Call Center Position

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: Odd__Kangaroo

#8 Imagine Asking If Someone’s Ok With Earning 30% Less Than What They Currently Make

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: TempleBarIsOverrated

#9 Why Do We Have To Jump Through So Many Hoops Just To Get Our Application Rejected Anyway

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: VirginMusk

#10 Why Even Ask?

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: 54R45VV471

#11 My First Haiku

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: Sansarra

#12 Exactly On Time

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: XistenZ

#13 New Requirements Strikes

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: showasanke

#14 U.k. International Candidate Here – This Is What The Recruiter Texted Me After I Told Him I Need The Company To Sponsor My U.k. Skilled Worker Visa…

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: throwaway28286262819

#15 An Expensive First Day On The Job

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: dertigo

#16 “I Just Saw You Swallow”

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: 53dogs

#17 “We Are Unable To Offer Positions To People With The Name Jeffrey”

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: whymauri

#18 This Is A New Level Of Hell

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: Wise_Respect399

#19 Not Sure If This Is A Repost

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: The-1-U-Didnt-Know

#20 Ph.d. Maths Student Rejected For Not Show Not Having 3 Hours Of Calc On Their Transcript

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: tyw7

#21 This But Unironically

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: infamouszgbgd

#22 Ayo This Lady Working For UPS Really Tried To Get Free Labor Out Of Me Lol

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: Internal_Gift_185

#23 Who Needs Pay And Sick Leave? I Can Wear My Jeans To Work!

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: 626eh

#24 “Record A Video Of Yourself”, But Somehow, Even Worse!

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: boopboopadoopity, twitter.com

#25 We Don’t Pay You, You Have To Pay Us

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: PassedPawn360

#26 Are You Joking?

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: jangttaeng

#27 Saw This On A Job Application. Immediately Closed Out

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: agomezwes28

#28 The F**king Nerve

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: tiredAF13

#29 Was Applying For A Job On Indeed….any Suggestions..?

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: Historical-Wonder-86

#30 Anyone Have 7 Legs, 4 Arms And Capable Of Doing 10 Things At Once?! Asking For A Friend

30 Absurd Job Requirements That Are Exactly Why &#8220;No One Wants To Work Anymore&#8221;

Image source: methsquitoes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Recap – White Collar 2.09: “Point Blank”
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2010
Obama, Merkel, And Putin As Leading Actors In Famous Movies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Does Not Agree That Men Have A ‘Right’ Not To Be Attracted To Her, Gets Mad At Friend For Calling Her Out
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
the league season 6 funniest moments
16 Funniest Moments from The League Season 6
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2021
Hey Pandas, For Celebration Of Black History Month, What Is Your Favorite African American-Based Movie? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, And Schitt’s Creek Made My ‘A Little Bit Alexis’/Fisher Price Tribute Go Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.