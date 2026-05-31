Waka Flocka Flame: Bio And Career Highlights

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Waka Flocka Flame: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Waka Flocka Flame

May 31, 1986

New York City, New York, US

40 Years Old

Gemini

Waka Flocka Flame: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Waka Flocka Flame?

Waka Flocka Flame is an American rapper and songwriter known for his high-energy delivery and impactful trap sound. His raw, unpolished style resonated with a wide audience.

He first gained widespread recognition with his 2009 single “O Let’s Do It,” which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The success of this track quickly cemented his place in the hip-hop landscape.

Early Life and Education

Born Juaquin James Malphurs in South Jamaica, Queens, New York City, his family later relocated to Riverdale, Georgia. His mother, Debra Antney, was a prominent figure in the music industry, managing artists like Gucci Mane.

Though not initially focused on music, Malphurs developed an interest after seeing Gucci Mane perform. He spent time on Atlanta’s streets, finding his voice in the budding trap scene.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Waka Flocka Flame was married to reality television personality Tammy Rivera. Their relationship, often featured on TV, showcased their life together.

He became a devoted stepfather to Rivera’s daughter, Charlie, whom he raised as his own. The couple divorced in 2022, but both remain committed to co-parenting Charlie.

Career Highlights

Waka Flocka Flame’s single “No Hands,” featuring Roscoe Dash and Wale, achieved diamond certification from the RIAA. This massive hit solidified his mainstream appeal.

His debut album, Flockaveli, further showcased his impactful sound, peaking at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. He also launched his own record label, Brick Squad Monopoly.

Signature Quote

“I thank God I had the opportunity to raise her because it showed me another side of females.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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