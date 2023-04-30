This Era Is Actually When The CW Was At Its Best

The CW’s 2011-2012 pilot season established the network as a premium destination for viewers who appreciate bold concepts. Pilot seasons are always the most exciting part of unveiling TV shows as they are full of uncertainties with many hopefuls not making the cut in the end. In her statement flagging off the season, Dawn Ostroff, President of Entertainment, said “We’re thrilled to present the most exciting primetime schedule The CW has ever had, comprised of shows that feature bold concepts, proven TV stars and up-and-coming, breakout talent.”
True to her words, the TV shows that came out of that pilot season led to the best era of the network with fun and exciting shows. The season focused on churning out original content, unlike the preceding season when most of the shows were originally aired on The WB. There was also an emphasis on the star line-up with much consideration for up-and-coming and breakout talent. From Hart of Dixie to The Secret Circle, Arrow, and many others, these shows made CW’s 2011-2012 pilot season stand out.
Which Shows From The CW’s 2011-2012 Pilot Season Received Series Orders?
While some promising hopefuls were cut from the lineup, the network didn’t disappoint fans as a slew of binge-worthy shows were unveiled for The CW’s 2011-2012 pilot season. In September 2011, The CW graced the small screen with three fresh shows with Ringer taking the lead. A thriller crime drama television series, Ringer started airing on The CW on September 13 and rounded up after just one season on April 17, 2012. Just days after the premiere of Ringer, The Secret Circle, a supernatural fantasy teen drama television series began airing on September 15, 2011, and just like Ringer, The Secret Circle was canceled after one season on May 10, 2012.
When it seemed like it was going to be a one-season streak with the shows from The CW’s 2011-2012 pilot season, Hart of Dixie swung to the rescue and rolled out four seasons. The American comedy-drama series premiered on September 26, 2011, and ended on March 27, 2015, after 4 seasons. The year 2012 started late for The CW but when it did with the premiere of Arrow, audiences acknowledged that the wait was totally worth it. The superhero television series is based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow. The CW’s Arrow premiered on October 10, 2012, and rounded up after eight seasons on January 28, 2020.
The CW’s 2011-2012 pilot season didn’t end without a science fiction series and a medical drama. Beauty & the Beast, a sci-fi show, premiered on October 11, 2012, and churned out four seasons before ending on September 15, 2016. The last on the line-up is Emily Owens, M.D., a medical drama that premiered on October 16, 2012, after the show was picked up by The CW on May 11, 2012. However, the medical drama didn’t air more than one season as it ended on February 5, 2013. Under reality/non-scripted programming, The CW’s 2011-2012 pilot season delivered shows like H8R (September 14, 2011-October 5, 2011), Remodeled (January 17, 2012-August 20, 2012), Shedding for the Wedding (February 23, 2012-April 13, 2012), The Catalina (May 20, 2012-July 3, 2012), Breaking Pointe (May 31, 2012-September 16, 2013), The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep (August 16, 2012-October 4, 2012), and Oh Sit! (September 27, 2012-December 19, 2012).
This Represented The CW at Its Most Exciting Phase
Perhaps the best so far, The CW’s 2011-2012 pilot season still takes the cake as the most exciting phase for audiences experienced with the network. Coming after hit shows like The Vampire Diaries, 90210 and Nikita had won many hearts, it wasn’t a walk in the park to impress audiences but introducing Arrow made it easier. Ultimately, Arrow started a whole superhero franchise that led to other successful shows like The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow to mention a few. While the network initially focused on young adults and teen audiences, The CW’s 2011-2012 pilot season represented the network’s most inventive era by refusing to be stuck to a formula.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!