Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

by

Anything that you made is welcome here.

#1 Mosaic Made Of Bread Clips

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#2 Birthday Cake For My Best Friend’s Daughter

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#3 The Wall I Painted

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#4 Crocheted Bunnies, Lillie And Fluffy

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#5 Bat Boxes Made From Wine Boxes

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#6 Making Pride Flag Kitty Ears

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#7 My Little Collection Of Things I Sewed. (Just A Few)

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#8 Tiny Personalized Lucky Pendants Out Of Brass

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#9 My Wip Clay Dragon. Just Need To Kiln And Paint Him

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#10 My Dog With His Tongue Hanging Out And A Hurt Paw

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#11 One Of My Cross Stitches, Pattern From Etsy

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#12 This Clay-Scrap Cat Dragon I Made For My Cousin

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#13 Mechanical Pencils + Paper + Boredom =

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#14 Baby Groot Out Of Clay I Made For A Friend

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#15 Sewed These By Hand. Made The Pattern Myself

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#16 A Bunch Of Drawings I Did Recently

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#17 Paint By Number, For My Sister’s Birthday

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#18 A Bulbasaur Planter I Made Out Of Clay

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#19 Flowers For My Mom Birthday (It Kinda Got Squished So It’s A Little Bad)

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

#20 Abstract Painting, Dec 2022

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Make Funny And Relatable Comics About Being A Parent (20+ Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
57 Businesses That Lost Their Clients With Stupid Decisions
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Hilarious Conversations That People Overheard In L.A. And Decided They Were Too Good Not To Share (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Flirty Conversation Between Twitter And NASA Is Going Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Should I Have Done Something?”: Coworker Shames New Mom For Not Being Productive While On Maternity Leave, Wonders If They’re Right
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
10 Amazing TV Shows That Will End In 2023
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.