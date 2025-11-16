Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Cool Crafts

Anything that you made is welcome here.
#1 Mosaic Made Of Bread Clips
#2 Birthday Cake For My Best Friend’s Daughter
#3 The Wall I Painted
#4 Crocheted Bunnies, Lillie And Fluffy
#5 Bat Boxes Made From Wine Boxes
#6 Making Pride Flag Kitty Ears
#7 My Little Collection Of Things I Sewed. (Just A Few)
#8 Tiny Personalized Lucky Pendants Out Of Brass
#9 My Wip Clay Dragon. Just Need To Kiln And Paint Him
#10 My Dog With His Tongue Hanging Out And A Hurt Paw
#11 One Of My Cross Stitches, Pattern From Etsy
#12 This Clay-Scrap Cat Dragon I Made For My Cousin
#13 Mechanical Pencils + Paper + Boredom =
#14 Baby Groot Out Of Clay I Made For A Friend
#15 Sewed These By Hand. Made The Pattern Myself
#16 A Bunch Of Drawings I Did Recently
#17 Paint By Number, For My Sister’s Birthday
#18 A Bulbasaur Planter I Made Out Of Clay
#19 Flowers For My Mom Birthday (It Kinda Got Squished So It’s A Little Bad)
#20 Abstract Painting, Dec 2022
