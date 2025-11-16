Hi Pandas, What Do You Think About The Popularity Of The New Dahmer Show On Netflix?

I would like to know your opinions.
#1
I think it’s disgusting. Just making it was an insult to the families of his victims.
#2
Whats the point? Damn near everybody already knows who the guy was and what he did.
#3
It’s the best show on him to date. It was very interesting to hear more about the victims and their families as well as details on his father. It was uncomfortable and disturbing, of course, but very well done.
#4
I thought it was quite well done. It gave a voice to some of the victims and spun a more personal side to Dahmer. It was very interesting to see how other people who lived through it (like his neighbour or the victims families) were treated and how they responded.
#5
I haven’t seen it yet, but my coworkers have been discussing it. From what I understand, the victim’s families were not asked and are not being compensated for it. It would be interesting if instead of talking about him – each episode was about a different victim and titled the victim’s name. It could talk about their life growing up, what they were like and different friends and family talking about them.the proceeds from each victim’s episode went straight to their family. That would be awesome. The saddest part of stories like this is how the victim’s names often get lost and the focus becomes the gory details of their death instead of memories about their life. That’s just my opinion based on what I heard about it.
#6
Ok, personally, I like it! I think the production is amazing and stuff, but, I understand why people don’t like it.
#7
I tried to watch it because of the hype and a couple of people’s recommendations. But I just can’t. Just dirty and bloody and sad and gruesome. Y’all go ahead and enjoy it.
#8
It was difficult to watch.
I was glad that there was a tribute to his victims, but I don’t understand why there was no memorial park at the place where they were killed.
#9
I already knew what I needed to know. My step daughter had no knowledge. It was before her time. She was traumatized. We talked. It happened. I’m sorry she learned this. Please don’t make a movie about it. Bury it, bury it deep
#10
I like to watch these things because I find it fascinating as well as obv outrageously wrong .. but yes I’m one of the medic detective and true story girls
So I’ve already seen the original documentaries about him .. but this showed so much more .. to me it was far too long but so interesting.. we aren’t ever shown the true dangers of strangers more that if they offer u a puppy u don’t get in the car ..
This shows the true dangers of life and what people are capable of ..
#11
As of right now I’ve only seen the first episode. I personally find it really interesting. SUPER disturbing and uncomfortable, but it’s a documentary sort of show about one of the most infamous serial killers in America. It gives a more inside perspective in my opinion. I don’t mind it so far!
#12
Like it or not, people will always be fascinated with serial killers. I think it’s like anything that’s on t.v. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. The Jack the Ripper murders were 134 years ago, and it’s still being talked about.
#13
My friend has a strong dislike for this special simply because it’s disgusting and scary. I never watched it and don’t plan to.
