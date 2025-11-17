Hey Pandas, What’s One Show You Wouldn’t Skip The Intro To? (Closed)

When watching a show on a streaming platform, it usually prompts us to skip the intro to get straight to the show, but what’s one show that you’d never skip the intro to?
#1
the good place
#2
X Files of course!
#3
A Series of Unfortunate Events
#4
You all know this one….
Its time to play the music,
Its time to light the lights,
#5
Dexter
Red dwarf
Poddington peas
#6
DOCTOR WHOOOO
DOOO WEEEEEEEEEE OOOOOOOOOOO
damn i’m a nerd 💀
#7
The Fresh prince of Bel Air, song always gets me groovin!
#8
young sheldon. By the time you hit the skip intro button there’s only like two seconds left.
#9
The anime series “Log Horizon” season 2 cause my favorite band, Band Maid, do the song….
It’s totally kickass!!!!
#10
Star Trek TNG I love the theme and even have a version on my phone
#11
Rugrats and Friends
#12
Fawlty Towers. John Cleese was the owner of the hotel and it started by showing the sign to the hotel the letters mixed up to read Farty Towels, Owl Farts, . .
#13
Apple & Onion =) My sis always does their “welcome” at the beginning, and I do the “goodbye” but also the song and intro for the first season is so goofy and fun.
#14
🎶Where in the world is Carmen Sandiegoooooo?🎶
🎶(Sandiegooo?)🎶
*cue epic sequence with landmarks around the world*
#15
Ducktales(the remake)
🎶Ducktales🎶
#16
Adventure time, gravity falls, Ted lasso, and probably a few others I’m forgetting. Most of mine are nostalgia based but Ted lasso just has a good intro
#17
the owl house
#18
Babylon 5, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Law & Order (original), and Solar Opposites.
#19
Gravity falls and the simpsons
#20
Total Drama Island
#21
1) Daredevil
2) Dark
3) Friends (can’t believe no one said it yet)
#22
stranger things cuz i like the song and the intro is so short
#23
A series of unfortunate events, Carmen sandeigo and, all of the animes I’ve watched so far. The intros are just ✨️amazing✨️
#24
I can’t believe nobody has said Game Of Thrones yet! That score man, omg!!! 😍
#25
The Simpsons
#26
Most of the Cartoons and Anime I’ve watched
Adventure Time, Ben 10, Gravity Falls, Tom and Jerry, Pokemon, Digimon, Doraemon, Fairy Tail, Grimgar…
#27
Gravity falls no doubt
#28
Orange is the New Black, The Returned (French version with Mogwai intro), Weeds (the ‘little boxes’ song changes with each episode)
