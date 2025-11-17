Hey Pandas, What’s One Show You Wouldn’t Skip The Intro To? (Closed)

When watching a show on a streaming platform, it usually prompts us to skip the intro to get straight to the show, but what’s one show that you’d never skip the intro to?

#1

the good place

#2

X Files of course!

#3

A Series of Unfortunate Events

#4

You all know this one….

Its time to play the music,
Its time to light the lights,

#5

Dexter
Red dwarf
Poddington peas

#6

DOCTOR WHOOOO

DOOO WEEEEEEEEEE OOOOOOOOOOO

damn i’m a nerd 💀

#7

The Fresh prince of Bel Air, song always gets me groovin!

#8

young sheldon. By the time you hit the skip intro button there’s only like two seconds left.

#9

The anime series “Log Horizon” season 2 cause my favorite band, Band Maid, do the song….
It’s totally kickass!!!!

#10

Star Trek TNG I love the theme and even have a version on my phone

#11

Rugrats and Friends

#12

Fawlty Towers. John Cleese was the owner of the hotel and it started by showing the sign to the hotel the letters mixed up to read Farty Towels, Owl Farts, . .

#13

Apple & Onion =) My sis always does their “welcome” at the beginning, and I do the “goodbye” but also the song and intro for the first season is so goofy and fun.

#14

🎶Where in the world is Carmen Sandiegoooooo?🎶
🎶(Sandiegooo?)🎶
*cue epic sequence with landmarks around the world*

#15

Ducktales(the remake)

🎶Ducktales🎶

#16

Adventure time, gravity falls, Ted lasso, and probably a few others I’m forgetting. Most of mine are nostalgia based but Ted lasso just has a good intro

#17

the owl house

#18

Babylon 5, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Law & Order (original), and Solar Opposites.

#19

Gravity falls and the simpsons

#20

Total Drama Island

#21

1) Daredevil

2) Dark

3) Friends (can’t believe no one said it yet)

#22

stranger things cuz i like the song and the intro is so short

#23

A series of unfortunate events, Carmen sandeigo and, all of the animes I’ve watched so far. The intros are just ✨️amazing✨️

#24

I can’t believe nobody has said Game Of Thrones yet! That score man, omg!!! 😍

#25

The Simpsons

#26

Most of the Cartoons and Anime I’ve watched

Adventure Time, Ben 10, Gravity Falls, Tom and Jerry, Pokemon, Digimon, Doraemon, Fairy Tail, Grimgar…

#27

Gravity falls no doubt

#28

Orange is the New Black, The Returned (French version with Mogwai intro), Weeds (the ‘little boxes’ song changes with each episode)

