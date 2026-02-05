People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

by

There are all kinds of people in the world who can get under our skin. Slow walkers, for example. Folks who don’t understand the concept of wearing headphones on public transport. Travelers who clap when the plane lands. The list goes on.

But as annoyed as we get, we don’t always show it. Most of the time, we bite our tongue and keep the judgment to ourselves—at least in person.

On TikTok, though, one woman invited people to confess the things they silently judge others for but would never admit out loud. Here are some of the best replies.

#1

People who post videos of them just crying

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: emsussil, Nicoleta S.

#2

Struggling couples who decide to have kids

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: RetroGard, cottonbro studio

#3

People having more kids than they can afford.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: miz, Orlando Allo

#4

People who aren’t figure-outers. Stop asking me questions you can Google.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Vanessa Wilder, Kübra Arslaner

#5

People who uses their own photo for their phone wallpaper

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: _j_a_y, EVG Kowalievska

#6

Parasocial relationships are being too normalized on social media

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: izzy weinberg, Kawê Rodrigues

#7

Not covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: carrie_contrary, Getty Images

#8

People that play their videos on full volume in public spaces.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Mikaela🦖, cottonbro studio

#9

Having Snapchat after a certain age.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: boudraugh, Ingmar

#10

Not saying please or thank you 😩 ugh this one bothers me bad

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source:  lolcourt, Julia Larson

#11

People that have no situational awareness- stopping in the middle of an aisle, blocking other people’s paths, etc

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Kristin, Andrea Bova

#12

Talking on speaker phone in public, IRKS ME

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Harlee Hunt, Eren Li

#13

people leaving shopping carts in random parking areas instead of putting them back where they go outside.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: ash, Paul Seling

#14

Lowkey refusing to work at work

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: JessSmuck, Mikhail Nilov

#15

People who say money doesn’t buy happiness

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Byibrahimjaber, Karolina Grabowska

#16

People who post ALL they business on social media, I mean literally everything.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Treasure Larinaa, Alina Matveycheva

#17

Parents that make instagram pages for their toddlers.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Simone, Ivan S

#18

Moms who don’t wipe their kids noses when they are dripping snot.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Cody & Hannah, cottonbro studio

#19

People that cross the street with no urgency.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: yyelnvtss, Thiago Calamita

#20

Parents who let screens raise their children

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Sarah Z., cottonbro studio

#21

People who use the word “hubby”

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Vivi, Hai Thanh

#22

People who compare having pets to having kids

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: TheHolyDemon, cottonbro studio

#23

Poor people having 8 kids.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: xxccbbss, Rajiv Perera

#24

people who don’t know how to stay single.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: user200068906, Jonathan Borba

#25

People that cant be ALONE. Finding peace within yourself is a powerful thing.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: spam, Ayomal Herath

#26

Blaming everything bad or negative about themselves on their zodiac sign.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: elderemox, lil artsy

#27

People who think their kid’s destructive/ violent behavior towards small animals is cute.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: 🖤EdGeYbOiS🖤, Katya Wolf

#28

People who stay in relationships or marriages for their kids

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Manarrr, Kampus Production

#29

People who post any AI-generated photos

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source:  Rachel, Los Muertos Crew

#30

Not saying please or thank you for anything.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: user1153092122222, Taylor Daugherty

#31

People who wear loungewear every time they leave the house

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: EmJC, Natalia Blauth

#32

People who bring their children to adult hangouts where alcohol is present, while also making their baby the centerpiece of their entire identity.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: positivity, Pavel Danilyuk

#33

People who judge other people for going out in comfy clothes.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Sky🎀, mahdis

#34

Ppl who rush to get into the elevator without letting the other ppl out

Image source: sarah

#35

People bringing kids into this world intentionally right now

Image source: Poetaster

#36

Normal people who have unnecessarily elaborate weddings and make it their whole life – probably going into debt for it. Bonus points if they have a content creator for the day and like 800 followers.

Image source: user273883399

#37

Parents who let their kids “run wild” in public places

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Kassie Kay, RUN 4 FFWPU

#38

People who pull out their phone for every concert/wedding/event they go to, instead of actually experiencing something through their own eyes.

People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

Image source: Cherry, Chase R. Smith

#39

Couples obsessed with Harley Quinn and the Joker

Image source: Chrissy ✈️

#40

When they don’t know the difference between your, you’re, their there and they’re

Image source:  Ivan

#41

People spitting on the ground

Image source: Lauren 💫

#42

having children on purpose without a ring.

Image source:  EmilyPabo

#43

When parents give their kids unlimited screen time

Image source:  booabby

#44

People forgiving cheating and getting back together with their partner.

Image source: ur mom

#45

Gentle parenting.

Image source:  julestalluto

#46

people sitting next to or near me when there were plenty of untaken seats that were a nice distance away from mine

Image source: hsivirap

#47

Picky eaters like the type that won’t even try something / say they don’t like it even though they’ve never had it

Image source: Kylie 🩵

#48

people who literally hate their spouse yet won’t leave them

Image source: Bria Wyler

#49

people who set up the camera and pretend to wake up or to do stuff

Image source: Lostwithin

#50

People who show up late to literally everything. So done with it.

Image source: Taylor Bradbury

#51

People chewing with their mouth open

Image source:  101

#52

People who stand still in the middle of isles or walkways

Image source: Breanna Kerr-Lovelock𓆉

#53

People who have no comprehension of personal space in public.

Image source: Montana Jones

#54

People who only talk about themselves and their problems but when you start talking about yours they immediately loose interest

Image source: Madalena Toureiro

#55

everyone chewing so obnoxiously

Image source: lauren

#56

Y’all are gonna hate me… people who go out in pajamas

Image source: gabs ꩜

#57

Parents who tolerates their second child’s bad behavior while on the other hand, the oldest gets beaten up or disciplined in a hard or bad way just because of the tone of your voice.

Image source: Tamara

#58

Old people who judge younger people for doing things differently

Image source: 2.Triniti.and.beyond

#59

open marriages

Image source: _K.ene🐅

#60

people who are loud, always involved in drama, shout, curse

Image source: candy k

#61

People who don’t hold the door for others and those who don’t say thank you when someone holds the door for them

Image source: j o ✨

#62

People who post EVERYTHING on social media to prove how “happy” they are

Image source: tanya.

#63

People with like 3 different baby dads…

Image source: A

#64

Constantly negative people. When they don’t have one nice thing to say. Puts u in a mood too

Image source: ambermaley

#65

People who don’t put their wheelie bin back in on the same day it is emptied

Image source: Emma Sadler

#66

people who complain all the time about everything..

Image source: H O D A N🫧

#67

When people are rude at restaurants to the server

Image source: brooklynn

#68

People who don’t want their child on social media, but still post them with a giant heart covering the face

Image source: ~Shasta’s Life~

#69

Parents who allow their child to disrespect them & or curse at them.

Image source: MzBreezy._.

#70

people who speak loudly when receiving calls especially in public

Image source: fé🕸️⚡

#71

The people who now accept compliments on their AI photos

Image source:  Rach | RI Esthetician 🧚

#72

people with too much urgency like calm down the world is still spinning

Image source:  ummmmmmmliv

#73

People who’ve NEVER been single???do y’all love urself or is it because you’re afraid of being alone….

Image source: Hunny bunch sugar plum

#74

Hot take, but people who are religious

Image source: North 🐞🌱

#75

Laying on your bed with the clothes you’ve been out with

Image source: N.S.

#76

people who will not watch a movie or show just because its not in English and they don’t want to read subtitles

Image source: Kim

#77

For the love of god please just bring SOMETHING, when invited to a party or dinner! Can just be flowers from your garden, a wine to be shared or a small gesture of gratitude towards the hosts

Image source: mantarayappreciator

#78

Ppl who drive slow in the fast lane & WILL not move over – even if multiple cars have passed them

Image source: Kylie 🩵

#79

couples who pretend prank each other for social media

Image source: housewivesvault

#80

People who own a dog but have zero understanding of a dog’s behavior, needs, and problems.

Image source: Eve_ NedGo

#81

People who start dating right after meeting each other

Image source: brookeplifts

#82

People who don’t shave their armpits

Image source: Ghalool

#83

Shoes in the house. I’ll say it out loud idc but when people who wear shoes they’ve worn out in public places and then go straight through the whole house with them on. Nahr mate

Image source: AO Art Co.

#84

People that post about their depression a lot

Image source: kristinbrown347

#85

People that let their pets sleep in the bed with them

Image source: urgirlzfav

#86

People posting that they’re in the hospital.

Image source: Layla

#87

People with no ambition but still expect luxury results/life outcome.

Image source: Tori| UGC| Digital Marketing

#88

People who blame everyone but themselves for their problems

Image source: JP0620

#89

People who walk side by side on a sidewalk and will not move for other people

Image source: cecemocacino

#90

People who complain about their spouse . I DON’T GET IT

Image source:  Zoe Lynn ✨

#91

People that treat customer service employees poorly

Image source: kelliefromthekingdom

#92

When people use the ” boys will be boys ” phrase to justify bad behavior

Image source: .o.z.n.e

#93

Slow walkers when they are perfectly capable of walking at a decent pace

Image source:  Jennifer Ann ✨

#94

People who take a newborn to Disneyland or tbh anywhere too public

Image source:  coriners

#95

kids not dressing like kids.

Image source: maymay 🫧🌺

#96

People who publicly degrade their spouse in a joking manner. Don’t care if it’s a joke. I know that’s a real convo happening behind closed doors.

Image source: brynlee📚🎧🥀

#97

people that sit together in silence on their phones and call it hanging out

Image source: sarah

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Asshole Chinese Customer Doesn’t Realize The Cashier Can Understand Chinese
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Was Wandering Around The City Of Glasgow
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Products To Recommend For Hypersensitive Skin? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“[Am I The Jerk] For Taking Away Everyone’s Chance To Be Involved With The Wedding?”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Magic Of Everyday Things
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Berated By Karen Over Her “Shameful” Outfit, Watches Her Audacity Change To Embarrassment
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025