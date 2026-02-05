People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things

There are all kinds of people in the world who can get under our skin. Slow walkers, for example. Folks who don’t understand the concept of wearing headphones on public transport. Travelers who clap when the plane lands. The list goes on.
But as annoyed as we get, we don’t always show it. Most of the time, we bite our tongue and keep the judgment to ourselves—at least in person.
On TikTok, though, one woman invited people to confess the things they silently judge others for but would never admit out loud. Here are some of the best replies.
#1
People who post videos of them just crying
Image source: emsussil, Nicoleta S.
#2
Struggling couples who decide to have kids
Image source: RetroGard, cottonbro studio
#3
People having more kids than they can afford.
Image source: miz, Orlando Allo
#4
People who aren’t figure-outers. Stop asking me questions you can Google.
Image source: Vanessa Wilder, Kübra Arslaner
#5
People who uses their own photo for their phone wallpaper
Image source: _j_a_y, EVG Kowalievska
#6
Parasocial relationships are being too normalized on social media
Image source: izzy weinberg, Kawê Rodrigues
#7
Not covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing
Image source: carrie_contrary, Getty Images
#8
People that play their videos on full volume in public spaces.
Image source: Mikaela🦖, cottonbro studio
#9
Having Snapchat after a certain age.
Image source: boudraugh, Ingmar
#10
Not saying please or thank you 😩 ugh this one bothers me bad
Image source: lolcourt, Julia Larson
#11
People that have no situational awareness- stopping in the middle of an aisle, blocking other people’s paths, etc
Image source: Kristin, Andrea Bova
#12
Talking on speaker phone in public, IRKS ME
Image source: Harlee Hunt, Eren Li
#13
people leaving shopping carts in random parking areas instead of putting them back where they go outside.
Image source: ash, Paul Seling
#14
Lowkey refusing to work at work
Image source: JessSmuck, Mikhail Nilov
#15
People who say money doesn’t buy happiness
Image source: Byibrahimjaber, Karolina Grabowska
#16
People who post ALL they business on social media, I mean literally everything.
Image source: Treasure Larinaa, Alina Matveycheva
#17
Parents that make instagram pages for their toddlers.
#18
Moms who don’t wipe their kids noses when they are dripping snot.
Image source: Cody & Hannah, cottonbro studio
#19
People that cross the street with no urgency.
Image source: yyelnvtss, Thiago Calamita
#20
Parents who let screens raise their children
Image source: Sarah Z., cottonbro studio
#21
People who use the word “hubby”
#22
People who compare having pets to having kids
Image source: TheHolyDemon, cottonbro studio
#23
Poor people having 8 kids.
Image source: xxccbbss, Rajiv Perera
#24
people who don’t know how to stay single.
Image source: user200068906, Jonathan Borba
#25
People that cant be ALONE. Finding peace within yourself is a powerful thing.
Image source: spam, Ayomal Herath
#26
Blaming everything bad or negative about themselves on their zodiac sign.
Image source: elderemox, lil artsy
#27
People who think their kid’s destructive/ violent behavior towards small animals is cute.
Image source: 🖤EdGeYbOiS🖤, Katya Wolf
#28
People who stay in relationships or marriages for their kids
Image source: Manarrr, Kampus Production
#29
People who post any AI-generated photos
Image source: Rachel, Los Muertos Crew
#30
Not saying please or thank you for anything.
Image source: user1153092122222, Taylor Daugherty
#31
People who wear loungewear every time they leave the house
Image source: EmJC, Natalia Blauth
#32
People who bring their children to adult hangouts where alcohol is present, while also making their baby the centerpiece of their entire identity.
Image source: positivity, Pavel Danilyuk
#33
People who judge other people for going out in comfy clothes.
#34
Ppl who rush to get into the elevator without letting the other ppl out
Image source: sarah
#35
People bringing kids into this world intentionally right now
Image source: Poetaster
#36
Normal people who have unnecessarily elaborate weddings and make it their whole life – probably going into debt for it. Bonus points if they have a content creator for the day and like 800 followers.
Image source: user273883399
#37
Parents who let their kids “run wild” in public places
Image source: Kassie Kay, RUN 4 FFWPU
#38
People who pull out their phone for every concert/wedding/event they go to, instead of actually experiencing something through their own eyes.
Image source: Cherry, Chase R. Smith
#39
Couples obsessed with Harley Quinn and the Joker
Image source: Chrissy ✈️
#40
When they don’t know the difference between your, you’re, their there and they’re
Image source: Ivan
#41
People spitting on the ground
Image source: Lauren 💫
#42
having children on purpose without a ring.
Image source: EmilyPabo
#43
When parents give their kids unlimited screen time
Image source: booabby
#44
People forgiving cheating and getting back together with their partner.
Image source: ur mom
#45
Gentle parenting.
Image source: julestalluto
#46
people sitting next to or near me when there were plenty of untaken seats that were a nice distance away from mine
Image source: hsivirap
#47
Picky eaters like the type that won’t even try something / say they don’t like it even though they’ve never had it
Image source: Kylie 🩵
#48
people who literally hate their spouse yet won’t leave them
Image source: Bria Wyler
#49
people who set up the camera and pretend to wake up or to do stuff
Image source: Lostwithin
#50
People who show up late to literally everything. So done with it.
Image source: Taylor Bradbury
#51
People chewing with their mouth open
Image source: 101
#52
People who stand still in the middle of isles or walkways
Image source: Breanna Kerr-Lovelock𓆉
#53
People who have no comprehension of personal space in public.
Image source: Montana Jones
#54
People who only talk about themselves and their problems but when you start talking about yours they immediately loose interest
Image source: Madalena Toureiro
#55
everyone chewing so obnoxiously
Image source: lauren
#56
Y’all are gonna hate me… people who go out in pajamas
Image source: gabs ꩜
#57
Parents who tolerates their second child’s bad behavior while on the other hand, the oldest gets beaten up or disciplined in a hard or bad way just because of the tone of your voice.
Image source: Tamara
#58
Old people who judge younger people for doing things differently
Image source: 2.Triniti.and.beyond
#59
open marriages
Image source: _K.ene🐅
#60
people who are loud, always involved in drama, shout, curse
Image source: candy k
#61
People who don’t hold the door for others and those who don’t say thank you when someone holds the door for them
Image source: j o ✨
#62
People who post EVERYTHING on social media to prove how “happy” they are
Image source: tanya.
#63
People with like 3 different baby dads…
Image source: A
#64
Constantly negative people. When they don’t have one nice thing to say. Puts u in a mood too
Image source: ambermaley
#65
People who don’t put their wheelie bin back in on the same day it is emptied
Image source: Emma Sadler
#66
people who complain all the time about everything..
Image source: H O D A N🫧
#67
When people are rude at restaurants to the server
Image source: brooklynn
#68
People who don’t want their child on social media, but still post them with a giant heart covering the face
Image source: ~Shasta’s Life~
#69
Parents who allow their child to disrespect them & or curse at them.
Image source: MzBreezy._.
#70
people who speak loudly when receiving calls especially in public
Image source: fé🕸️⚡
#71
The people who now accept compliments on their AI photos
Image source: Rach | RI Esthetician 🧚
#72
people with too much urgency like calm down the world is still spinning
Image source: ummmmmmmliv
#73
People who’ve NEVER been single???do y’all love urself or is it because you’re afraid of being alone….
Image source: Hunny bunch sugar plum
#74
Hot take, but people who are religious
Image source: North 🐞🌱
#75
Laying on your bed with the clothes you’ve been out with
Image source: N.S.
#76
people who will not watch a movie or show just because its not in English and they don’t want to read subtitles
Image source: Kim
#77
For the love of god please just bring SOMETHING, when invited to a party or dinner! Can just be flowers from your garden, a wine to be shared or a small gesture of gratitude towards the hosts
Image source: mantarayappreciator
#78
Ppl who drive slow in the fast lane & WILL not move over – even if multiple cars have passed them
Image source: Kylie 🩵
#79
couples who pretend prank each other for social media
Image source: housewivesvault
#80
People who own a dog but have zero understanding of a dog’s behavior, needs, and problems.
Image source: Eve_ NedGo
#81
People who start dating right after meeting each other
Image source: brookeplifts
#82
People who don’t shave their armpits
Image source: Ghalool
#83
Shoes in the house. I’ll say it out loud idc but when people who wear shoes they’ve worn out in public places and then go straight through the whole house with them on. Nahr mate
Image source: AO Art Co.
#84
People that post about their depression a lot
Image source: kristinbrown347
#85
People that let their pets sleep in the bed with them
Image source: urgirlzfav
#86
People posting that they’re in the hospital.
Image source: Layla
#87
People with no ambition but still expect luxury results/life outcome.
Image source: Tori| UGC| Digital Marketing
#88
People who blame everyone but themselves for their problems
Image source: JP0620
#89
People who walk side by side on a sidewalk and will not move for other people
Image source: cecemocacino
#90
People who complain about their spouse . I DON’T GET IT
Image source: Zoe Lynn ✨
#91
People that treat customer service employees poorly
Image source: kelliefromthekingdom
#92
When people use the ” boys will be boys ” phrase to justify bad behavior
Image source: .o.z.n.e
#93
Slow walkers when they are perfectly capable of walking at a decent pace
Image source: Jennifer Ann ✨
#94
People who take a newborn to Disneyland or tbh anywhere too public
Image source: coriners
#95
kids not dressing like kids.
Image source: maymay 🫧🌺
#96
People who publicly degrade their spouse in a joking manner. Don’t care if it’s a joke. I know that’s a real convo happening behind closed doors.
Image source: brynlee📚🎧🥀
#97
people that sit together in silence on their phones and call it hanging out
Image source: sarah
