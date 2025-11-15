45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

by

Multi-level marketing (MLM) is a direct sales strategy some companies use to encourage existing distributors to recruit new ones, offering them a percentage of their recruits’ sales. It’s a legitimate pyramid scheme. What separates it from the illegal ones is that distributors can make money not only through getting people to enroll into the program but by selling products as well.

However, regardless of legal status, a lot of people have lost money after they got into MLM—even for those companies who are considered legit, the bulk of the profits come from recruiting new members. This was covered well in this segment of HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Many huns (people who shill products/services for an MLM; the sellers have a tendency to frequently use the word ‘hun’ when initiating a sales pitch) are often trying to take their operations online, bombarding their contacts with obnoxious “get rich fast” proposals. So in an attempt to counter them and “stop MLM schemes from draining our friends dry”, the subreddit r/antiMLM is trying to highlight just how ridiculous they can be. Continue scrolling and check out some of the most popular posts from the sub.

#1 Pharmacist Student Speaks Out

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Fresh From Messenger

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: The_PhilosopherKing

#3 I Took Great Pleasure In This! (Haven’t Seen This Person Since High School, And Even Then I Don’t Think We Ever Talked To Each Other)

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: PlanitL

#4 A “Hey Girl” Vortex

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: xLYNCHDEADMANX

#5 Till The Day I Die

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: BarberBettie

#6 Literacy Is Your Weapon Against BS

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: themoonrulz

#7 Thank God Lmao

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: rekharose, twitter.com

#8 I Need To Lose Weight It Seems

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: SweetHoneyApples

#9 Sorry Hun!

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: milkbub13

#10 Grow Up

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: hors3y

#11 This Got The Big Laugh

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: sparklepunk13, twitter.com

#12 It Really Feels Like She’s Trying Connect With Me On A Personal Level

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: JustANutMeg

#13 Very True

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: theowlette

#14 One Of My Facebook Friends Has Been A Professional Sound Engineer For Probably 20 Years…

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: ddbruce

#15 Mom Of The Year Over Here

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: omgcee

#16 Found This In One Of My Facebook Groups. How Do These Huns Lack Empathy To This Degree?

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: Buttons107

#17 Bette Midler Is Not A Hun

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: Montoguru, twitter.com

#18 No Power, No Water, House Inside Is 35*f, Poor Cell Signal Here In Houston, Texas, But At Least I’m Not In A Pyramid Scheme/Mlm

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: barcachic, twitter.com

#19 Women Using Her 6 Year Old Student That Passed As Plug For Doterra

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: TheBobShark

#20 It Be Like That

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: starbuilt, twitter.com

#21 Mormons & Mlms Go Hand In Hand

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: ruffkillahkess

#22 Was My Response Too Much Hehe

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: coldalmondmilk

#23 Hun I Went To High School With Pedals Some Bulls**t Toothpaste. She Deleted My Comment Immediately

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: PostComa

#24 The Beginning Of Mlms

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: schlenjl

#25 It Took Her 7 Minutes To Realize Her Mistake

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: MikFizzle_

#26 I Got Blocked Immediately, Darn

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: KaiserHawaii

#27 You Just Have To Hope You Don’t Ever Run Into Them In Person

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: silke_worm

#28 Damnit Linda

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: Toxicavenger72, twitter.com

#29 More Mlm

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: lisaloo1991

#30 You May Have Seen This, I First Heard It As Selling Candles On Her Facebook, But… Tomato, Tomato

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: kasiinc

#31 Yeah, Lauren

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: thot_sauce

#32 Glad It Wasnt A Hairy Situation

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: AlbertGainsworth

#33 My Sister Texted Me This Morning

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: reddit.com

#34 This Is The Best I’ve Seen So Far, Clearly The Oils Don’t Make You Happier

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: danielmarkwright

#35 You Love To See It

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: suspicioususer78

#36 Carreer Day

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: ApplesAndOnix, twitter.com

#37 Husband Has Had The Last Mlm Straw With His Hunbot Spouse

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: GordanFreechman

#38 I Don’t Know Her

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: LivingDeadGuuurl, twitter.com

#39 Found At A Coffee Shop In India

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Even Drag Queens Aren’t Immune

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: legsonthemenu, twitter.com

#41 How Awful Can They Get?

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: KalashniKiller

#42 Mlm Hun Tries To Give Career Advice To My Friend Who Is In Medical School

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: TheRealVelociraptor

#43 I Love When They Get Called Out. Checked Her Page And She Posts This Constantly

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: ironwillow

#44 This Should Be Illegal. These Vultures Are Messing With Peoples’ Lives! Just Put Some Hope On Your Ears If You’re Suicidal. That’ll Work!

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: aus***lord

#45 Based On A True Story/Invitation I Just Received

45 Times People Hilariously Roasted Multi-Level Marketing And Pyramid Schemes

Image source: zaccharybird, twitter.com

