30 People Share What They No Longer Have Patience For

Evangelicals or pretty much any kind of religious fundamentalists that believe that other people having rights somehow infringes on theirs.
People who litter.
Waiting on people who are constantly late to plans. I will wait 15 minutes then excuse myself.
Working outside of work hours. I used to go above and beyond, now I only put in what is required. Life is too short to live only to work.
People being on their phone while in a conversation with you. Seriously. Put your phone away!
Bad manners, unkindness and general rudeness. It costs nothing to be a nice person and from someone who works in a customer facing industry, attitudes, sadly, appear to be getting worse. It really makes me cross.
Having to guess what people REALLY mean by something they said. I take everything people say at face value now and don’t replay conversations in my head to find out the real meaning anymore. Be passive-aggressive if you want to but talk to me like an adult if you really have a problem.
S****y people getting a pass “because they’re family.”
People who constantly blame others for the situation they are in.
Medicine commercials with worse side-effects than the thing being cured
Small business owner. People who threaten bad reviews unless you give them free s**t or discounts. Had some dipsh*t who couldn’t figure out our mobile chat and blamed our “garbage tech” and then insisted we give him 50% off for his 5 minute inconvenience (because he couldn’t find the x on the chat box? WTF). No, Joe, I’m not giving you 50% off because you don’t know how technology works and fine, Joe, knock yourself out with a “bad review.” So sick of these bullies thinking I give a f about their opinions.
People invading my personal space
Now that I’ve spent three years working very effectively from home, the insistence that I have to spend a minimum amount of time in the office.
Identity politics of any kind.
People so entrenched in a position that they refuse to concede even when provided with straight facts from a reputable source.
The working world. My life doesn’t revolve around working here and it never will. It will never be a part of my identity. I come in, do the job, make money, go home. Don’t expect me to come to all the work happy hours so I can pretend how much I love working here.
“friends” who aren’t friends. I used to go out of my way to stay in contact with people. Try to grab a coffee with them or hang out. I’ve basically lowered my friend group to three people IRL. There are other folks who I used to consider to be friends, but I’m only going to ask someone so many times to hang out and being rejected before just letting that ship sail. We make time for what’s important to us. If someone doesn’t text, call, or make an effort, I just consider them gone.
Family drama
People with inflated egos. Car dealerships, salesmen, etc. im blunt with them now
Corporations understaffing to make a higher profit. Looking at you f*****g Walgreens. How is every line at all your locations 5 deep, always? F**k you for charging me my time so you make more, especially when you have the exclusive Blue Cross Blue Shield contract in Illinois. So obnoxious.
People who can’t mind their f*****g business and are always worried about what other people are doing. If it doesn’t effect you, f**k off.
It’s literally free.
People and groups of people that only talk about other people.
Going to places I know I wont be comfortable. Before if I had a party and I was unsure whether to go or not, I made myself go anyway. Today, I will definitely not go any place I am not sure I will have a nice time.
Other people’s fragile egos. Yes your insecurity sucks, but also it’s not my fault or my problem, nor is you s******g on me going to solve it.
The good news and bad news about resolving insecurity is that it’s 100% self directed.
Poor communication. It is beyond irritating.
someone in front of me chit-chatting with the cashier.
just pay for your s**t and quit holding up the line.
I no longer have patience for slow Wi-Fi. Life is too short to wait for a buffering video or a webpage that takes ages to load. I mean, come on, it’s 2023, I expect my internet to be faster than a sloth on Xanax. If my Wi-Fi doesn’t get its act together, I might have to resort to carrier pigeons for my internet needs.
Streamers screaming, losing their sh*t, breaking things, and having tantrums.”
I used to think this was so funny now I just can’t stand it; I can’t even watch a streamer if I notice they’re not using their normal talking voice.
Slow walkers, and most people in general.
Delivery timelines. When I was a kid, “allow 6 to 8 weeks for delivery” was a normal phrase to hear. Now if it’s not on my doorstep in 2 days or less I’m irate.
