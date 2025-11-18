Every Halloween, This One-Legged Guy Outdoes Himself—Here’s His Hilarious 2024 Costume

Daring creativity, an indomitable spirit, and plenty of humor are the ingredients that comedian Josh Sundquist puts into his Halloween costumes each year, bringing hope and laughter to his thousands of fans worldwide.

The former US Paralympian uses his one-legged status—which resulted from losing his leg to cancer at age nine—as his superpower, allowing him to pull off imaginative and unique costumes that no one else would be able to replicate. 

His 2024 reveal is no exception—stunning his fans by uploading a video of three inflatable tube men dancing in the wind before one of them suddenly comes to life and jumps out of frame, being none other than Sundquist himself.

“Love it so much! You bring it to life,” one of his followers wrote on the video he uploaded just hours ago today (October 28). “I didn’t even see you at first!”

The famous one-legged comedian Josh Sundquist delighted his fans once again by dressing up as an inflatable tube man for Halloween 2024 

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Josh uploaded a teaser for his now-revealed 2024 costume on his Facebook profile last Saturday (October 26), daring his fans to guess which new wacky idea the comedian would bring to life next.

“A lollipop! Because you are such a sweet guy!” one wrote.

“A spice worm from Dune or a mushroom from Mario Brothers!” another tried to guess.

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Getting it right seemed like an impossible task, as Sundquist has been known to pull off completely original—and often unexpected—getups, dressing as the lamp from Pixar, the entire hammer of Thor, Mjolnir, and the candle from Beauty & the Beast, to name a few.

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

However, One lucky fan defied all odds by guessing the outfit right, gettingaccording to Sundquistbragging rights for an entire year after making a correct prediction.

“I. Can. Not. WAIT! I am steadfast in my guess of an inflatable tube man/sky dancer/air dancer like you see at car dealerships!” the fan wrote.

Here you can find the complete collection of Sundquist’s hilarious and original outfits in chronological order:

2010

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2012

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2013

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2014

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2015

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2016

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2017

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2018

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2019

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2020

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2021

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2022

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2023

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2024

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Sundquist has been inspiring people for years, writing a successful autobiography in 2009 that went on to be adapted into an Apple TV+ series

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Sundquist has been using his humor to connect with audiences for years. He explains that his costumes have allowed him to process his challenges and inspire others at the same time, turning his disability into the ability to spread love, positivity, and laughter across the world.

“Creating these costumes each year gives me a great sense of joy and allows me to share a part of myself with the world uniquely,” he explained to Bored Panda in a 2023 interview. “It’s not just about the laughs; it’s about breaking stereotypes.”

When he’s not surprising his fans with his boundless creativity, Josh works as a motivational speaker and author of the 2009 book, Don’t Fall: How I Grew Up, Conquered Illness, and Made It Down the Mountain.

The autobiography tells the story of his journey from being diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma and losing his leg to becoming a world-renowned alpine ski athlete. He competed for six consecutive years and represented the US Paralympic Ski Team at the IX Games in 2006.

His story inspired the 2022 Apple TV+ series Best Foot Forward, which dramatically reenacts the uplifting tale of Josh’s childhood as the only kid with a prosthetic leg in a public school.

“There is no way he can top this one!” one fan wrote, anticipating the surprises Josh Sundquist may have up his sleeve for 2025

