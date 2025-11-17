Someone Asks Moms “What Do You Actually Want For Mother’s Day” And 30 Deliver Honest Responses

Mother’s Day is right around the corner—and that’s true no matter what corner of the world you live in. It’s one of the quirks of humankind that different countries mark the celebration on different dates. However, that only highlights the importance of treating our moms with love, care, and respect throughout the year, not just once a year.
Redditor u/zxkool started a viral discussion on r/AskReddit after asking the moms who use the platform about what they actually want for Mother’s Day. Their answers were extremely enlightening, and we’ve collected the most insightful ones to share with you. Scroll down for their open and honest posts.
Parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, who runs the wonderfully witty Walking Outside in Slippers page, was kind enough to share her thoughts with Bored Panda on what moms would appreciate the most on Mother’s Day. Check out Samantha’s awesome insights below!
I had a miscarriage because my medical care providers refused to listen to me. My uterus pressed on the lines to my bladder and gave me an infection (really simple and common thing to happen durring pregnancy its completely treatable and should never be more than a mild inconvenience) I went septic and we almost died together.
What I want for mother’s day is for women and especially women of color to stop receiving medical care worse than that of a third world country.
If I get a second request it would be universal healthcare. I’m over 16000 in debt for someone who attempted to kill me and my child. This is insane and I have no way of paying it. Even if I did why would I want to? Everytime I receive a bill it makes me break down in tears in a combination of “I lost my baby” and “I can’t afford this”
A clean house, a long nap, and to not have to see my mother-in-law this year. It always turns into her day but hi, I’m a mom too.
I want to spend the whole day with my 2 year old somewhere fun for two year olds.
I’ve been so poor for so long that my one mom wish is having the $20 or whatever and an Uber to take him to one of those awesome toddler playgrounds.
I know it’s dumb, but seeing his face every time he gets to have a new awesome experience (like swimming, or the egg hunt I did for him last week) he gets this expression, like the sun just came up for the first time.
I’d go pluck the moon for him to play with if I could.
But hey, I just started a job and I might get paid just in time for Mother’s Day.
My mom is dead, but what I wish I did with her is take her for new experiences. I used to do the “buy mom a maid service” thing, or buy mom flowers, but I wish I had taken her for flying lessons or cooking classes or some memory like that.
Call your moms, people. Go do things with them. I didn’t think I’d lose mine by 25, and it happened so fast.
Edit: I think Reddit might have done it again! If it all works out I’m going to take us to the toddler playground AND the aquarium. His little mind’s going to be blown; I’m so happy :)
Debbie Downer here, but as a mom to a recently stillborn son all I want is to be acknowledged as a real mother.
Edit: oh wow, thank you all so so much… feeling like a mom after loss is something I struggle with a lot and I know I’m not going to be the only mom without a baby in her arms this Mother’s Day. If there’s anyone in your life in my shoes I encourage you to reach out with the same love and support you’ve shown me as this may be a very tough time of year for them.
I actually want my husband’s cancer to vanish so we can continue enjoying our family and each other. I’m so scared of losing him.
A large spliff. An afternoon alone with the dog on a forest trail. A steak dinner and a bath with a movie in a clean house.
I’m a simple woman LOL.
Brand new mom (7 weeks) and I would love a big dinner and dessert because I’ve been eating like c**p and haven’t been able to really cook while caring for the baby. I’d also like to take a long bath and maybe get a pedicure.
Just a day where I get home from work, they’ve done their chores and they aren’t bickering over nothing.
It’s not a lot, really…
An hour or two of total and complete silence.
Gift voucher for a massage, a clean house and the lawns mowed. And a charcuterie board and a bottle of paired white wine all to myself.
I never knew children and SOs were the main reason for mother’s stress. Will try to do better for my mom starting with the dishes.
One night in a hotel to sleep….and to come home to a clean house that wasn’t cleaned by me.
EDIT: k WOW, this really blew up. A silver and GOLD?!😭
To those saying something about my relationship and me doing all the work. My husband cleans (and cooks and does laundry) lol but moms everywhere know it’s not the same as when we clean. When my babies wake up in the middle of the night they’re not looking for daddy, they want mommy. That is all.💗
A day alone. A whole day. To sleep in. To shower as long as I want. To nap. To drink my tea and coffee HOT. To go to the bathroom uninterrupted. To nap again. To peruse through the shopping centre at my own leisure. To not be bombarded with a million questions (majority of which are “Why?”).
*I love my kids. But f**k I would love just one day off.*
For my husband to go down on me again at least once.
To not have to hide in the bathroom to eat ice cream or sweets by myself. My 3 year old can hear the wrapper on a Klondike bar from a mile away.
I want a picture of my son and I. I’m a single mom, so all of our pictures are selfies. I would love for someone to offer to take our picture.
Not a Mom, but check this out:
You pay a maid to clean your house. While she’s cleaning, you go to the spa for a scrub and massage. While you’re getting scrubbed, you get your car washed and detailed.
Just imagine that drive home.
I have a 17 year-old daughter, and I’m a single mom. I’d like to be able to sleep late (she could feed the dog & put him outside, and make her own breakfast). Then I’d like a letter from her saying she loves me, and remembering some of the times we’ve enjoyed or that I helped her
I became a single mom by adopting my daughter when she was 2. I remember how hurt I used to feel on Mother’s Day back when I was discouraged that I might not ever have a child. And honestly, I think of my child’s birth mom, too, on Mother’s Day (she is deceased), and I know it’s a bittersweet, mixed-up feelings kind of day for all adoptees, birth mothers, and adoptive mothers.
A nice card with a heartfelt message in it, hopefully giving me a clue that my kids have noticed I’m a person and not a kitchen appliance.
I wanna go to Target alone and get Starbucks and live my best basic b***h life for two hours.
Also, I wanna bang my hot husband. He’s the reason I’m a mama.
For you to get off Reddit and. clean. your. room.
A professional housecleaning service to come and clean my house. I honestly think most moms would love this.
I want to go to the park with my husband and son. Maybe go out for lunch somewhere together. And I don’t want to be the one to have to initiate things we do together as a family.
I’m editing to add this because I have gotten comments that make a good point: It’s a good idea to be appreciative of any attempts by your partner when s/he makes an attempt to plan things. The best way to encourage this behavior to reward any little attempt they make rather than complain when they do try.
I’d really just be excited to get uninterrupted sleep for a night.
A clean house, solid uninterrupted d**k down from my husband and dinner I dont have to cook or clean up. Not in any particular order.
I want a house that stays clean for more than an hour, a meal I didn’t make that I dont have to clean after, and a lovely day with my children and husband without having to worry about spending money. And chocolate, and a nap I don’t have to set an alarm for.
A day off. But a proper day off, where they actually take care of everything I do, so it’s not just do nothing on mothers day do twice as much to catch up the day after
eta: my husband does his share as a father, but I’m a stay at home mom, so, yeah lol
I want McDonalds and while I eat that I wanna watch whatever the hell **I** wanna watch on the damn tv without any b***hing or whining.
What I’ve learned from this thread is a clean house and if they have kids living with them, either time with them or a short break from them, is all that they want for Mother’s Day.
And my mom has told me that she wants a clean house every year yet I still clicked on this thread to see what I should get for her.
Champagne.
Someone to come deep clean my house.
Someone to cook me dinner while I sit on the couch with a drink.
