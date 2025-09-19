Queen Camilla’s ‘Embarrassing’ Gesture To Kate Middleton During Trump Visit Sparks Controversy

An unexpected moment between senior royals played out in front of cameras during President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the United Kingdom.
While Kate Middleton was speaking with Melania Trump, Queen Camilla appeared to make a subtle hand gesture instructing the Princess of Wales to move aside.
Kate obliged almost instantly, creating a scene that viewers and royal watchers have since dissected as both awkward and telling.
The Windsor welcome of Donald and Melania Trump unfolded with tense interactions
The day began with the Trumps arriving at Windsor Castle, where Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted them on the grounds.
From there, the royal couple escorted President Trump and Melania to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla outside Victoria House, according to a report from People magazine.
The formalities began with polite greetings from the monarch and private secretaries Sir Clive Alderton and Sophie Densham.
President Trump soon shifted into conversation with King Charles and William, while Camilla turned to Melania to exchange a few words.
At that moment, Kate approached her mother-in-law, joining in the discussion with the First Lady.
Video footage of the interaction captured Camilla seemingly looking slightly uneasy as Kate and Melania continued talking.
Moments later, the Queen raised her hand in a subtle sweeping motion.
Kate immediately picked up on the cue, ending her chat with Melania before walking back to Prince William’s side.
This left Camilla and Melania to converse more privately as the group prepared for the ceremonial procession.
Queen Camilla’s gesture sparked endless speculation online
Observers were quick to note that the exchange seemed to coincide with the arrival of the horse-drawn carriages, which required the royals to form a clear path.
While the gesture may have been purely practical, Camilla’s body language, as well as the fact that Kate promptly left the conversation following her gesture, was enough to spark widespread debate online.
The procession itself carried on with regal precision. King Charles and President Trump led in the Irish State Coach, while Queen Camilla and Melania shared the Scottish State Coach.
William and Kate followed in the Semi-State Landau alongside U.S. ambassador Warren Stephens and his wife, according to the New York Post.
The brief gesture, however, remained a talked-about element of the ceremony, with some netizens alleging that Queen Camilla seemed quite aggressive towards the Princess of Wales.
“I get that Catherine tends to talk a lot and the carriages were already approaching, but still, I feel Camilla could’ve been a bit more discreet when letting Catherine know they were coming,” a user on X wrote.
Others also noted that the Queen’s actions towards Kate suggested that Meghan Markle’s controversial claims about the Royal family may not have been inaccurate.
“They expect you to believe biracial Meghan Markle was welcomed with open arms when their Queen consort treats their future queen consort Kate like this in public.”
“I thank God they showed their true faces early to allow our good sis to escape,” one commenter wrote.
“Kate thought she was doing something by running Meghan out of the country and now she’s getting scolded by Camilla like a child,” wrote another.
Protocol questions and Trump’s compliment to Kate
The awkward hand motion wasn’t the only point of discussion in the United States President and First Lady’s U.K. visit.
The Trumps also faced criticism over whether they broke royal protocol by not bowing or curtsying when meeting the King and Queen.
That being said, the royal family’s official website clarified that such gestures are not mandatory.
“There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms,” the website noted.
The website also noted that men may bow their heads, women may curtsy, and others may simply shake hands.
Trump also made headlines for his candid compliment to Kate Middleton.
“You’re beautiful, so beautiful,” he told the Princess of Wales, who was dressed in a maroon outfit with a matching hat and purse.
The comment drew widespread attention, with some praising the warmth while others viewed it as unusual for a formal setting.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Queen Camilla’s awkward gesture to Kate Middleton on social media
