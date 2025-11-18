“Such A Random Mix Of People”: Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg, And Austin Butler Enjoy The Ultimate Dinner Party

When Hollywood royalty meets hip-hop aristocracy, it has the makings for an unforgettable evening.
Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg, and Austin Butler came together for a dinner party at a private residence in California. The dinner with the big shots of cinema and music was documented by none other than the rapper’s son, Champ Medici, born Cordell Broadus, who took to Instagram to share glimpses of this star-studded night in Malibu.
The 27-year-old captioned his post as ‘Champ DeNiro Elvis Snoop,’ adding that they had ‘Dinner @ the Malibu house talking numbers.’ In one of the images shared by him, the 32-year-old Elvis star, Austin, was captured with 80-year-old Hollywood veteran Robert, flanking him on one side, while 52-year-old Snoop was on the other side. All three had gleeful smiles on their face.
The scene was casually set with an open can of Sprite in front of Snoop, alongside visible items including a jar, an ashtray, an iPhone possibly, and two hardcover books with “Photography of the Motion Picture” visible in their titles adorning the coffee table.
Hollywood meets Hip-Hop as Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg, and Austin Butler gather for a meal
Image credits: cbroadus
Champ shared some candid moments in the Instagram carousel and also a couple of clips, one of which included some playful banter exchanged between Robert and Snoop.
“You didn’t know I had Italian in blood, huh?” the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper told the Taxi Driver actor.
“I knew that,” Robert responded.
Moments from the star-studded gathering were shared by Snoop Dogg’s son
Image credits: cbroadus
People were delighted to see the three stars together under the same roof.
“I call this Fire,” one said, while another chimed in, “This is incredibly dope!”
“DAMN! Snoop Dog, Robert DeNiro and Austin Butler having dinner together wasn’t on my bingo card…” another said.
“Awww I love DeNiro.. looking good guys!” another added.
“This is incredibly dope!” said fans online after seeing the stars together
Snoop, who’s been married to Shante Broadus since 1997, shares three children with her: Corde, 29, daughter Cori, 24, and Champ. The rapper is also a father to 25-year-old son, Julian, from a previous relationship, and a grandfather to six grandkids.
Robert, on the other hand, embraced fatherhood for the seventh time just last year at the age of 79, celebrating the arrival of his daughter, Gia, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. His expansive family includes daughter Drena, 52, and son Raphael, 47, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, De Niro and his former partner, model and actress Toukie Smith, welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, now 28. Additionally, he has two children with his ex-wife Grace Hightower: Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 12.
Some netizens wondered if the stars were working on a movie together
It’s no surprise that the worlds of Hollywood and music can wonderfully intertwine, much like how real-life stories often captivate audiences through the magic of cinema. Just as biographical films beautifully capture the stories of remarkable individuals, memorable moments such as the dinner gathering of Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg, and Austin Butler remind us of the fascinating tales that exist in real life.
If these narratives pique your interest, exploring the diverse range of biographical movies could offer remarkable insights into both prominent and hidden stories that have shaped the world as we know it.
Follow Us