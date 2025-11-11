My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

You know that feeling when you almost step on a pin and think: “Wow! I almost hurt myself real bad! But not as bad as if a mouse would’ve stepped on it”. You don’t? Really? Well. I do, anyway! I even did a funny drawing about it.
That’s how Rikiki was born. Fortunately, his life experience is not always as dramatic as this first image I drew of him! The cute mouse really has a life of his own: he goes to the gym, he enjoys eating chocolate and peanuts, and he even has a pet-snail called George! If you look at him from the beginning, you’ll see that he’s grown and evolved, together with my drawing ideas.
I like letting my imagination go when I do these animal drawings. I found out that a mixed media with the cartoon character makes it look like it’s going to pop out of the paper and I really enjoy that! And the response online has been overwhelming to the point that people even suggest me what should happen to Rikiki next! I think they’re going to kill me if I don’t draw him a girlfriend soon.
More info: Instagram
