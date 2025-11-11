My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

by

You know that feeling when you almost step on a pin and think: “Wow! I almost hurt myself real bad! But not as bad as if a mouse would’ve stepped on it”. You don’t? Really? Well. I do, anyway! I even did a funny drawing about it.

That’s how Rikiki was born. Fortunately, his life experience is not always as dramatic as this first image I drew of him! The cute mouse really has a life of his own: he goes to the gym, he enjoys eating chocolate and peanuts, and he even has a pet-snail called George! If you look at him from the beginning, you’ll see that he’s grown and evolved, together with my drawing ideas.

I like letting my imagination go when I do these animal drawings. I found out that a mixed media with the cartoon character makes it look like it’s going to pop out of the paper and I really enjoy that! And the response online has been overwhelming to the point that people even suggest me what should happen to Rikiki next! I think they’re going to kill me if I don’t draw him a girlfriend soon.

More info: Instagram

#1

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#2

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#3

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#4

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#5

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#6

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#7

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#8

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#9

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#10

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#11

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#12

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#13

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#14

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#15

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#16

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#17

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#18

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#19

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#20

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#21

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#22

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#23

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#24

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#25

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#26

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#27

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#28

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#29

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#30

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#31

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#32

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#33

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#34

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#35

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#36

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#37

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#38

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#39

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#40

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#41

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#42

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#43

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#44

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#45

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#46

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#47

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#48

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#49

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#50

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

#51

My Mouse Rikiki Wants To Be A Part Of The Real World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
