30 Funny Pics That You Might Find Painfully Relatable If You Have Young Children

Parenting is full of ups and downs. One moment your little one is curled up on your lap telling you how much they “love you, Mommy!” And the next minute, you’re screaming at them for spilling an entire box of cereal and a gallon of milk on the freshly mopped kitchen floor.

If you’re currently on that seemingly never-ending rollercoaster ride of parenting young kids, we’ve got a list down below that will hopefully make you feel a little less alone. We’ve gathered some of our favorite hilarious posts from “Mom & Dad” on Instagram. So enjoying reading these pics that find the humor in everyday parenting experiences, and be sure to upvote the ones you find painfully relatable!

#1 What’s The Big Deal? Kinda Sounds Like My College Days

Image source: parents_of, brandontrusso

#2 This Hits Different Today

Image source: parents_of, saltymermaident

#3 I Love My Kids. But Please Nap And Stop Eating My Chips

Image source: parents_of, DadandBuried

#4 I Love You Nicole

Image source: parents_of, wittyotter_

#5 Parenting Tips And Toddler Hacks

Image source: parents_of

#6 Happy Mother’s Day Ladies

Image source: parents_of, BigKidProblems

#7 Dad Bod > Magic Mike. Prove Me Wrong

Image source: parents_of, TheAccountOfSam

#8 Nothing Is Worth Skipping A Nap. N O T H I N G

Image source: parents_of, CeleySchumer

#9 Remember When It Was Normal To Meet Friends For Dinner At 8pm?

Image source: parents_of, LizerReal

#10 Our Dog Is Unintentionally Trained To Run Into The Kitchen When She Hears The High Chair Being Latched. ….she Has Also Earned The Name “Big Booty Judy” But That’s A Whole Other Story

Image source: parents_of, parents_of

#11 I Need A Nap And A Good Cry

Image source: parents_of, parents_of

#12 Just Remember To Say It With Confidence And Even Your Mil May Believe You

Image source: parents_of, parents_of

#13 The One Time My Sister Told Me I Should Be Thankful I Can Nurse When My Nipples Were Bleeding And I Wanted To Quit

Image source: parents_of, parents_of

#14 Cheers To A Long Weekend With The Family

Image source: parents_of, spicydisasterma

#15 This Started When I Told Myself I Didn’t Need An Epidural During Labor. Learned The Hard Way

Image source: parents_of, bekindofwitty

#16 And Guys Wonder Why Their Wives Change The Outfits They Chose… That Shirt Doesn’t Stand A Chance

Image source: parents_of

#17 Daycare Teachers Are Saints If We’re Being Honest. Takes A Special Person To Willingly Watch A Herd Of Kids That Aren’t Yours

Image source: parents_of

#18 My Parents Anytime I Remind Them That My Two Year Old Takes The Opportunity To Turn All Furniture Into A Jungle Gym

Image source: parents_of

#19 Simon Cholland Being A Cool Laid Back Parent Has Its Limits Though

Image source: parents_of, simoncholland

#20 When We Think About A Second, Our Toddler Pulls An All-Nighter And Reminds Us Why He Should Be The Only Child

Image source: parents_of, parents_of

#21 Remember When A Long Holiday Weekend Was Something You Looked Forward To?

Image source: parents_of

#22 It’s Me. I’m The Millennial Parent That Lets My Kiddo Color All Over The Chalk Wall That I Spent Days Painting. Take That Grandma

Image source: parents_of

#23 At Least She Texted This Epiphany To Me Because If This Conversation Happened In Person, 7 Year Old Inner Self Would Have Gone Straight To Pulling Hair

Image source: parents_of

#24 I Am That Parent

Image source: parents_of

#25 Such A W I L D Labor Day Weekend In Our Household. All The Marker Caps Are Off

Image source: parents_of, RYGdance

#26 Let’s Go Ahead And Level Set On Expectations For Thanksgiving Now

Image source: parents_of

#27 Damn You Disney And Your Super Cool Wand Lights

Image source: parents_of, parents_of

#28 Skipping Nap Time Is Worse Than A Hangover

Image source: parents_of, parents_of

#29 It’s A Vicious Cycle Of Buying Toys, Asking Myself Why I Buy Toys, Then Buying More Toys

Image source: parents_of, parents_of

#30 It’s Like They Know You’re About To Go Binge Stranger Things With Cookie Dough And Wine Once You Leave Their Room

Image source: parents_of

