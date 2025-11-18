“Should Have Started Doing It Years Ago”: 30 Small Things That Drastically Improved People’s Lives

Ipsos recently conducted a survey across thirty countries to find out what makes people happy. The majority of respondents identified physical health (54%), mental well-being (53%), and their relationship with their partner (49%) as the key contributors.
To get a better understanding of what helps individuals achieve the things they need, we at Bored Panda asked our Facebook followers to share the various ways they have substantially improved their quality of life. Continue scrolling to check out what they told us!
#1
Getting dogs and cats! Had the absolute worst depression before and it has almost completely turned around because of them. They’re such beautiful souls
Image source: Laura Aurand, Tomáš Jíra
#2
Leaving an abusive relationship. No more walking on eggshells. Free, at last.
Image source: Celine LaGasse, Alex Green
#3
Getting clean and sober. It’s been 12 years and 7 months now.
Image source: Angela Marie, cottonbro studio
#4
When I stopped caring about what others think–when I stopped being a people pleaser. I speak my mind, now, and I don’t care who likes or dislikes me.
Image source: Kristen Dianne, Ksenia Kartasheva
#5
Turned off the News!
Image source: Karen Johnson
#6
Leaving a toxic work environment. I’m still rethinking what I want to do with my life, but at least I’m not having a panic attack every week
Image source: Elena Ramirez-Boehmke, Andrea Piacquadio
#7
Dumb one but drinking water. I survived on solely caffeine products most of my life and slowly made the switch. Almost every single health issue I had must have been dehydration in one way or another and since drinking enough water everyday I feel amazing. Duh I know but I can’t be the only one
Image source: Nichole Coffey, Andrea Piacquadio
#8
Stop chasing people who wanted nothing to do with me unless they needed something. And, started to really focus on those who love me for me.
Image source: Chuck Peterson, Keira Burton
#9
Going back to work after being a SAHM. I am a way better parent when I have some space from the kids and a sense of purpose outside of the house.
Image source: Jessica Armato, Yan Krukau
#10
Cutting out toxic people, paying off my house and retiring @ 59 yrs old! I’m poor but so grateful and happy! It’s been 10 years now and no regrets!
Image source: Victoria Shar, Yan Krukau
#11
Learned I’m the most important person to take care of
Image source: Krista Burke
#12
Accepting it’s okay to ask for help
Image source: Malin Pettersson
#13
My gastric sleeve surgery. At my highest I was at 296 and I am now at 187, about 7 months after surgery and still losing. I still maintain a good diet and started adding in more exercise. I feel amazing
Image source: Ashley Lynn Meadows, Andres Ayrton
#14
Finding the right medication combination to help stabilize my moods.
Image source: Chelsea Cirone, Darina Belonogova
#15
Yoga. My neck and shoulders hurt all the time. Yoga has made them so much better! I’m not great at it yet but improving every time.
Image source: Karen Shipton Webb, Cliff Booth
#16
I have horrible anxiety and I’m always holding stuff in. I never speak out. But lately I’ve been speaking my mind and forcing myself not to care as much and it’s such an improvement in every aspect of my life!! I feel lighter. Still have a long way to go though!
Image source: Amanda Anderson
#17
Not drinking all the time. I still drink at times but I used to drink everyday. This one change has improved my life tremendously and had a domino affect of happiness and self growth!!
Image source: Tracy Harris
#18
realizing that i’d let family members disrespect me for far too long. once i grew that backbone & started believing that my feelings are valid & the only ones that matter to me and my children, my life got better and happier
Image source: The Pink Room Beauty & Aesthetics, Mental Health America (MHA)
#19
Getting back to creating art. It provides a total escape for me.
Image source: Charlene Quinn Canchola, Pavel Danilyuk
#20
Getting a divorce
(He was extremely abusive)
Image source: Becca Lynn
#21
eating bigger breakfasts. more energy throughout the day and less prone to binge eating at night
Image source: Ari Love, Sergey Meshkov
#22
Unlearn the “people pleasing behavior” and gym. I wish I did it in my early 20’s
Image source: Abbott Joan, George Milton
#23
Quit my corporate job in 2019 and started a remote-only business so I can travel and work from anywhere.
Image source: Ioana Stepanov, Yan Krukau
#24
Walking away from those who are committed to misunderstanding me, at their convenience.
Image source: Jessica Bennett, Vera Arsic
#25
Hired a housekeeper. Best money I have ever spent. Gives someone a job, doing 3 bathrooms, laundry, sweeps, mops and dusts. All the things that take away from my family time on my days off.
Image source: Gayle Greenlaw, Karolina Grabowska
#26
Going to bed by 10:30pm instead of 12am/midnight and avoiding caffeine after 9am.
Image source: Alison Lerman
#27
Standing up for myself and stop being afraid of the potential back lash.
Image source: Jenny Rose
#28
Meditation has changed my entire life!
Image source: Miranda Marie Finch
#29
Adding an anti-anxiety medication to my regimen. Didn’t even realize how low I was until it pulled me back up.
Image source: Jennifer Gordon
#30
Cutting out sugary drinks almost completely.
Image source: Maddie C Walls, Karolina Grabowska
