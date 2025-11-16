New, Never Before Seen, Real-Face Images Of 6th U.S. President John Quincy Adams I Created From His Life Mask

by

When we see daguerreotype photographs of John Quincy Adams, we see an old man with white hair and mutton chops (sideburns).

However, in 1825 during his presidency, his hair was brown and his face was clean-shaven. That same year, John Henri Isaac Browere cast a life mask of Adams at age 58.

Using Photoshop, we can now see the life mask of John Quincy Adams reconstructed showing us his true likeness when he was President and how he looked in period dress during the signing of the Treaty of Ghent.

More info: yarbs.net

John Quincy Adams Life Mask Reconstruction

Before and after Photoshop reconstruction of the 1825 life mask of John Quincy Adams, cast by John Henri Issac Browere. The life mask was cast during Adams’ presidency and shows what he looked like during that period.

John Quincy Adams Profile Life Mask Reconstruction

Photoshop reconstruction of the 1825 life mask of John Quincy Adams. The life mask was cast by John Henri Issac Browere during Adams’ presidency. The reconstruction shows Adams as he appeared when he was president.

John Quincy Adams – “Another Diary Entry”

The life mask of John Quincy Adams reconstructed with Photoshop showing what he looked like in 1825 during his presidency. Adams is shown in his Peacefield Massachusetts home writing in his diary. Adams was a diarist who kept meticulous details of his life and times. This image was digitally created using Adams 1825 life mask, period dress body and period pieces.

John Quincy Adams – “A Visionary”

See the REAL face of John Quincy Adams based upon his 1825 life mask cast by John Henri Isaac Browere. Adams is shown sitting in his Peacefield Massachusetts home in a pose similar to his pose in his 1848 daguerreotype by Philip Haas. This image was digitally created using Adams 1825 life mask (cast during his presidency), period dress body and period pieces.

John Quincy Adams – “Treaty of Ghent”

See the real face of John Quincy Adams based upon his 1825 life mask cast by John Henri Isaac Browere. Adams is shown in a striking full body pose dressed in the suit he wore during the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812. This image was digitally created using Adams 1825 life mask (cast during his presidency), and period dress body.

John Quincy Adams “Young “- A life mask de-aged

The life mask of John Quincy Adams reconstructed with Photoshop showing what he looked like in 1825 during his presidency and the same life mask de-aged with AI and Photoshop showing what Adams looked like as a young man.

John Quincy Adams Facial Reconstruction and an Open Letter

This video shows new life mask reconstructions of John Quincy Adams as well as new compositions of his life mask in period dress along with an open letter to Adams. Adams’ life mask was cast in 1825 by John Henri Isaac Browere during Adams’ presidency.

