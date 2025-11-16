10 Timeless Black & White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Weddings are events that become incredibly precious memories. So when it comes to photographing them, I always try to focus on the moments over everything else.

Why do I do this? First of all, I love everything about weddings starting with beautiful floral decorations, stunning dresses, and how special this day is.  

However, the main reason I am there is so that couples, guests, and future family members can relive these moments again in the future. I don’t like obscuring these moments with other details or distractions. It’s all about these unique moments for me.

Here are 10 moments from weddings that I have captured in what, I think is, a timeless approach. These images have been taken all over the world and I can’t wait for whatever is coming next.

#1 Italian Wedding Party

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#2 Ceremony Joy

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#3 Emotional Groom

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#4 Father And Daughter

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#5 Timeless Bride

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#6 Kissing Grandma

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#7 Wedding Pizza

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#8 Emotional Bride

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#9 Too Much For Dad

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

#10 Laughing Wedding Guests

10 Timeless Black &#038; White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Image source: Ste Walker

