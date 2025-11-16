10 Timeless Black & White Wedding Photos I Have Taken

Weddings are events that become incredibly precious memories. So when it comes to photographing them, I always try to focus on the moments over everything else.
Why do I do this? First of all, I love everything about weddings starting with beautiful floral decorations, stunning dresses, and how special this day is.
However, the main reason I am there is so that couples, guests, and future family members can relive these moments again in the future. I don’t like obscuring these moments with other details or distractions. It’s all about these unique moments for me.
Here are 10 moments from weddings that I have captured in what, I think is, a timeless approach. These images have been taken all over the world and I can’t wait for whatever is coming next.
#1 Italian Wedding Party
Image source: Ste Walker
#2 Ceremony Joy
Image source: Ste Walker
#3 Emotional Groom
Image source: Ste Walker
#4 Father And Daughter
Image source: Ste Walker
#5 Timeless Bride
Image source: Ste Walker
#6 Kissing Grandma
Image source: Ste Walker
#7 Wedding Pizza
Image source: Ste Walker
#8 Emotional Bride
Image source: Ste Walker
#9 Too Much For Dad
Image source: Ste Walker
#10 Laughing Wedding Guests
Image source: Ste Walker
Follow Us