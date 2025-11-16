Hey Pandas, How Should The World Change Institutions And Systems To Make A Better, Fairer World? (Closed)

How can we change the world for the better for equity and justice for all? How would you change institutions, governments, and systems of power? How would you change finance? business? Share your thoughts.
Government should be like people like us. Not rich people don’t have to worry about there next day. Have free health care for everyone. It should not matter how you look or where you come from you should be able to get to the top to. And your background should not affect where you good either unless your like pedophile or a killer or someone that done some really really bad stuff. Why, well a lot people who are high up I guarantee have made some mistakes there selfs they just had power or money, or didn’t get caught. People who treat people different should get fined that way they never do it again. Should have a places for our homeless to live. It don’t have to be fancy just a roof and normal necessities. And a place to give them rashes or food or feed them. They have be drug free. And then that way they be helped to find a place to live and get back on there feet. That way that building can be used for the next person. And have all the richer then heck people pay for it. Or something along those lines like ritch people’s tax goes to that.
Make a cap on yearly income. Seriously, no one needs more than 1 million USD annual salary.
I would destroy any and all government and let nature decide.
