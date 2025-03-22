These Roles Prove Jennifer Carpenter is One of Hollywood’s Underrated Actresses

American actress Jennifer Carpenter has an acting career spanning two decades. Although she made her debut in the early 2000s, her breakthrough role was playing the titular character in director Scott Derrickson’s 2005 supernatural horror film The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Interestingly, while her performance quickly established Carpenter as a scream queen, she was almost always cast as a clown while in school. Carpenter’s ability to fully transform into her characters, making each performance feel deeply personal and immersive, has always set her apart.
Jennifer Carpenter excels in roles that demand physical and emotional endurance, often portraying flawed yet relatable characters. Despite her undeniable talent, Carpenter’s contributions to Hollywood are often overlooked, with many of her best performances flying under the radar. Carpenter’s most recognizable and appreciated role has been as Debra Morgan in Dexter and its continuation miniseries Dexter: New Blood. Surprisingly, despite receiving nominations and a few wins from several minor award associations, Jennifer Carpenter was never nominated for an Emmy.
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Exorcism of Emily Rose was Jennifer Carpenter’s first major role on the big screen. She was relatively unknown at the time, having worked in minor roles in several films. With the film’s plot loosely based on the real-life story of the late Anneliese Michel, Carpenter’s character is shown in flashbacks. Carpenter’s portrayal of Emily Rose involved contortions, guttural vocalizations, and raw emotional vulnerability. Unlike in today’s film production, Carpenter performed without CGI or special effects. Yet, she was able to convey terror, pain, and spiritual torments.
The Exorcism of Emily Rose was a commercial success, grossing $145.2 million against its $19 million budget. However, critical reviews were mixed. As such, Jennifer Carpenter never truly got the needed widespread appreciation for her performance. However, in retrospect, critics and horror fans have highlighted her commitment to the role. Also, a possible reason why the film didn’t receive as much mainstream recognition as other performances in exorcism-themed films could be because it focused heavily on legal debates about faith versus science.
Quarantine
Although she starred in two other films after The Exorcism of Emily Rose, the 2008 Quarantine was her next major film role. Carpenter led the cast of the found footage zombie film as Angela Vidal. Quarantine was created as an American remake of the Spanish movie Rec. Carpenter’s Angela is a television reporter covering a routine night shift at a dire station. After accompanying the crew to a distressed call in an apartment building, Angela and her cameraman become trapped, alongside other residents, policemen, and firefighters, when the building is placed under lockdown due to a deadly infection.
Quarantine performed moderately at the Box Office, with mixed to average critical reviews. While there’s no denying Jennifer Carpenter’s superb performance, it’s still one of her underrated roles. Quarantine didn’t get the mainstream success other found footage horror films have enjoyed because it was compared negatively to the original Rec movie. Also, it got buried and almost forgotten after its 2011 sequel Quarantine 2: Terminal (Jennifer Carpenter did not star in the film) failed to gain traction.
Limitless
Following the success of Dexter, Jennifer Carpenter’s profile had risen relatively in Hollywood. The CBS comedy-drama series Limitless was Carpenter’s next major role after Dexter. It was created as a continuation of the Bradley Cooper-led 2011 movie of the same name. In the series, Jennifer Carpenter played FBI Special Agent Rebecca Harris, who partnered with Brian Finch (Jake McDorman), a man with enhanced intelligence from using the drug NZT-48.
Carpenter’s performance, irrespective of how brilliant it was, stayed underrated, especially because Limitless was canceled after one season. This adversely limited the recognition that Carpenter could have received from the role. Part of the reason Limitless had declining viewership could be because of its lighthearted approach to the storyline, leaning more towards comedy than action drama. Also, it was basking in the shadows of its more successful predecessor.
The Enemy Within
In 2019, Jennifer Carpenter led the cast of another TV series The Enemy Within. The NBC action drama centered on Carpenter’s character Erica Shepherd. Her character was a brilliant former CIA operative turned trailer, who’s serving a life sentence for treason, having given away the identities of her colleagues to a Russian master terrorist. However, she’s brought back into action by FBI Agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) to help track down the Russian terrorist.
Carpenter masterfully portrayed Shepherd as an emotionally tormented but intelligent woman. However, the show was largely underappreciated, suffering from poor marketing and being short-lived. Although NBC would argue it was a drop in ratings, The Enemy Within really didn’t do as badly as several other shows that survived with similar ratings. While the show’s premise wasn’t entirely original, many critics and fans believed Jennifer Carpenter’s role and performance would have been highly regarded like Dexters’ if not for The Enemy Within limited exposure.
