50 Times People Experienced The Most Unfortunate Fails And Just Had To Take A Photo (New Pics)

From time to time, everyone has days when nothing goes right. Some mornings, you just wake up with a throbbing headache. Or maybe your car won’t start, making you late for work. Or perhaps you accidentally ripped out your eyelashes an hour before your wedding. It’s easy to feel like nothing is going your way and the whole world is against you.
Luckily, there’s one powerful antidote that can instantly increase your mood and help you forget your everyday troubles. It’s the comforting feeling of knowing that someone out there is having an even more dreadful day than you are.
Just take a look at this list compiled by Bored Panda and realize how much worse things can get. Scroll down to check out the pics and feel free to share your own funny accidents in the comments below! And if you need an extra dose of others’ mishaps, be sure to read through our previous posts here, here, and here.
#1 Hi, I’m Calling To Start A Claim -My Car Is Flooded. Oh, I Don’t Have Flood Coverage? In That Case, It’s On Fire
Image source: starbug311
#2 When It’s Your Stop And The Doors Open To This
Image source: 9999monkeys
#3 Awful
Image source: Jamesbondybond
#4 Oh No
Image source: Electronic_Ad_8535
#5 Guess What Kind Of Animal Nonchalantly Pushed My Mug From The Table
Image source: amazingsandwiches
#6 I Won’t Name Names But Looks Like Someone Ate Their Mom’s Lipstick
Image source: Opal_L
#7 The Coffee Maker That Saved My Life A Week Ago
Image source: -Firestar-
#8 Almost Died This Morning On The Highway. Bounced From The Left Lane Up In The Air And Impaled My Windshield
Image source: acidwife
#9 I’m Not A Big Fan Of Ballet. But My Wife Said It Would Be An Unforgettable Experience. It Was
Image source: radleru
#10 I Accidentally Ripped Out My Eyelashes An Hour Before I Got Married
Image source: landofbizarre
#11 Can You All Confirm For My Wife I’m Not Dumb And It Could Have Happened To Anyone?
Image source: darkpollopesca
#12 Someone Flying Out Of DFW Is Going To Have A Rough Time In A Few Hours
Image source: mrplinko
#13 I Passed Out In The Parking Lot Of The Emergency Room, And They Sent An Ambulance To Take Me 15 Feet
Image source: phatyogurt
#14 Wife And I Saved For Years To Build Our Dream Cabin In The Woods. Less That Two Years Later An Abandoned House Across The Road Decided To Open Up A Tobacco Store
They light themselves up like the Beacons of Gondor.
Image source: hau5cat
#15 Bought These Binoculars Specifically To Go To The Grand Canyon Today
Image source: Ericalva91
#16 Received This Today. Kinda Resembles My Mental State
Image source: Normallyeffusive
#17 This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through
Image source: StickyMcdoodle
#18 When You Find Out The Hard Way That The Italian Restaurant’s Hand Sanitizer Looks Exactly Like Olive Oil
Image source: BabyKitten24
#19 This Week Started With A Break Up, Then I Had To Get My Car Towed, Now I Spilled Spaghetti In My Shoe
Image source: millre01
#20 The Ice Cream Cake I Ordered For Valentine’s Day Said “I Love You” But Some Of The Letters Fell Off During Transit
Image source: mrbootsy
#21 Dropped My Cologne In My Sink
Image source: BobbySevenKnuckles
#22 A Machine Came Thru My Local John Deere For Repairs From The Tornado In Kentucky
Image source: dottiemcfierceon
#23 Toast It Is
Image source: DinklesTheNerd
#24 That’s Definitely What An Alpha Male Would Do
Image source: kingmxyi
#25 I’m Just Trying To Refund Two Tickets
Image source: Pansexual_Paniccc
#26 Can You Guess Which Month A Pipe Burst Under My House?
Image source: tonyhawktricktips
#27 I Live In Central Alberta, It Got Down To Roughly -45°C Tonight. Woke Up To Frost In The Corner Of My Bedroom
Image source: Delphox4000
#28 My Mom Washed My Favorite Sweater… Is This The Lewk?
Image source: PhilEshaDeLox
#29 It’s Been So Cold, I Snapped My Welcome Mat
Image source: garthanthimum
#30 Guy Parks On The Stripes Thinking He Can Avoid The Freezing Rain Only To Be Under A Leaky Pipe
Image source: tnick771
#31 Ordered A “Rose Apothecary” Sweater From Etsy For My Fiancé. This Came Instead. We’re Both Double Vaxxed And Healthcare Workers
Image source: fruitloopmafia91
#32 Lost Both Legs In April, Yesterday I Flipped My Wheelchair Off A Sidewalk For The First Time
Image source: Psychological_Neck70
#33 I Was Billed Over $2M For A Week In The Hospital
Image source: p3terd
#34 Came Home After A Long Shift, Went To Get Some Food, A Mouse Was In It
Image source: haddyboo
#35 A Student In My Class Tried Using 4 Devices To Cheat On A Quiz, But Somehow Managed To Get The Wrong Answer On All Of Them
Image source: Character-Ad4440
#36 When The Stylist Says “I’m Having A Tough Time With Your Hair Line”
Image source: cleanshoes30
#37 Since Christmas I Been Wearing These Noticing How The Right Ear Sounds Lower Than The Left One But Just Brushing It Off
Image source: itsmemario97
#38 My Girlfriend Found A Band-Aid In Her Food… Well, In Her Mouth Really
Image source: LydianBlack
#39 Friend’s Dad Made Some Cayenne Rolls From Scratch Tonight. He Thought He Was Using Cinnamon. The Rolls Had No Cinnamon
Image source: SideshowShan
#40 The View From My Apartment When I Moved In vs. Now
Image source: LardoftheFries
#41 My Shopping Bag Broke At The Top Of The Stairs And The Lettuce Made A Run For It
Image source: jennnfur
#42 Joke’s On You, Most Pics In That Card Are Yours
Image source: ydw1988913
#43 FedEx In Alabama Strikes Again. This Time In Jemison, All 20 Packages Were Found In The Woods
Image source: Kimbeee
#44 I Had To Take In One Of Parents’ Dogs For A Couple Of Days. My Wife Only Put One Of The Cats Away Before I Got Home With The Dog. I Had To Put Away The Second Cat. It Went… Well
Image source: LethalInjectionRD
#45 Not My Teeth But Someone’s Not Eating Solids Today
Image source: Alternative-Ad-1115
#46 It Seems I’m The Only One Who Commuted Into The Office Today. Maybe There’s A Memo Out There I Didn’t Receive
Image source: RC123TheyCallMe
#47 I Told My Husband Cutting His Own Hair Is A Bad Idea, This Happened
Image source: Safe-Reaction
#48 $80 Christmas Gift Applied Directly To My Driveway
Image source: AbbiAndIlana
#49 I’m Visually Impaired. I Couldn’t Tell The Difference Between A Wireless Charger And A Mug Heater
Image source: iiooiooi
#50 Today I Screwed Up
Image source: StalkingBanana
#51 Coworker’s Kids Left The Van Door Open Before A Storm
Follow Us