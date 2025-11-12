This Hack Lets You Take Amazing Macro Photos With Any Smartphone

Always fascinated with Macro Photography, bokeh, and stunning pictures of tiny little objects? Want to shoot like a professional photographer but don’t have professional equipment a DSLR?
Well, in this era of smartphones anyone can capture a stunning macro photograph with their phone. As it is said that it’s the person behind the lens who creates the image, not the camera.
Here is the step by step guide to creating beautiful photos with the gadget in your pocket.
You’ll need:
When I was learning about photography art way back in 2011, macro or close-up lenses for mobile were not available on e-commerce websites. That unavailability pushed me to search for photography hacks in my home to create a DIY macro lens.
To create macro images with your phone you’ll need a Film Roll Camera
Any old film roll camera, be it Kodak or Yashica or a toy camera (Hard to find!) which had images of monuments or actors/actresses, would work.
Lens From Film Roll Camera
Disassemble the camera you have found and take out the small lens from it carefully. Opening a film roll camera is difficult if you are not an expert, you may get electric shock because of the capacitor, reach out to an expert for help.
Lens Attached on the Phone
Once you got the lens, fix it on the camera of your mobile phone with tape. Start your camera and start shooting.
And now start taking those macro images
Use Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Lightroom to process your cool photos.
