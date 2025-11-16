The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Present 15 Of The Funniest Entries So Far

Without a doubt, photography is the universal language of our time. Digitally saved or printed out and stacked away to reminisce over later – everyone’s got plenty of images they hold dear to their heart.
It grants us the ability to immortalize moments and revisit memories from the past; we’re able to take a trip down memory lane and remember what life was like when we hadn’t lost the ones we cherished.
Capturing moments and documenting people’s celebrations is one of the most rewarding hobbies, and folks who do it professionally will probably agree that it changes the perception of beauty and the overall outlook on life.
A great example would be everyone’s favorite and the much anticipated Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The annual contest celebrates the hilarity of our natural world and lets us appreciate the Earth and its creatures without harming their already endangered lives.
In this article, you will be able to preview this year’s funniest entries so far; let us know which images tickle your funny bone the most!
Also, if you’re interested in reading more about the finalists of the competition, check out our previous articles on the 2021 and 2020 winners.
#1 “Excuse Me, Pardon Me” By Ryan Sims
Image source: Ryan Sims/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#2 “Post Lunch Nap” By Stuart Malcolm
Image source: Stuart Malcolm/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#3 “I’m Kidding” By Sameer Walunj
Image source: Sameer Walunj/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#4 “What Are You Looking At” By Lincol Lin
Image source: Lincol Lin/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#5 “Mom, I’m Hungry” By Yaron Schmid
Image source: Yaron Schmid/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#6 “The Three Amigos” By William Parkinson
Image source: William Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#7 “Bad Cub” By Tony Dodge
Image source: Tony Dodge/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#8 “Laughing Moose” By Kerry Singleton
Image source: Kerry Singleton/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#9 “That’s The Spot” By Shelly Perkins
Image source: Shelly Perkins/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#10 “Duck Coming In Hot” By Gary Readore
Image source: Gary Readore/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#11 “Uncomfortable Pillow” By Andrew Peacock
Image source: Andrew Peacock/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#12 “It Is Only Funny Until…” By Deena Sveinsson
Image source: Andrew Peacock/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#13 “Spider Tango” By Tiffany Heymans
Image source: Tiffany Heymans/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#14 “Itchy Roo” By Lea Scaddan
Image source: Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife 2022
#15 “Kaiju” By Pf Loke
Image source: PF Loke/Comedy Wildlife 2022
