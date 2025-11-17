Somebody Asks “What Happened To The Lonely Guy In Your High School Class?” And 27 Folks Answer

You know how in high school films, there are different kinds of students? Like there are popular kids, athletes, nerds and quiet kids. Well, I am sure there are many more and in every school there are different ones, but popular and lonely kids can be found everywhere. At least in every film. And you know, the mysterious thing about these ‘lonely’ kids is that it’s always interesting to see how their lives will turn out – will they change, or will they always stay the same, just adults?
So on that note, recently one Reddit user created a thread with the question “What happened to the lonely guy in your high school class?” And folks online were sharing quite a lot of stories about how these kids’ lives turned out – and be prepared, because some of them are really terrifying, but there are also many heartwarming stories.
More info: Reddit
#1
He married a pretty artist from Syracuse and also typed this sentence
Image source: TwiceSpringy, Josh Willink
#2
I became a girl!
I’m much less angry and sad nowadays.
Image source: my_son_is_a_box, Alexander Grey
#3
he ended up graduating top of the class, got a full ride scholarship to cornel got his masters makes 7 figures a year and is happily married with two kids. i was one of his few friends in highschool and dude is doing amazing in all aspect of his life
Image source: Superb-Pattern-1253, Josh Willink
#4
He became an entrepreneur of a really successful company.
Employed the 3 jokers who used to bully the heck out of him. They still don’t know who he is.
Image source: AbsurdFormula0, Cut in A Moment
#5
Well, I just googled him and he’s a Georgetown law professor.
Image source: BulletDodger, RDNE Stock project
#6
Just Googled him. Apparently he finally got a girlfriend in college, got her pregnant, then [took theirs and his own life]. Jesus. I wish I hadn’t checked.
Image source: HakunaYouTaTas, Scott Rodgerson
#7
He became an actually model for high class perfumes and brands and not one those instagram / tik tok ” models “
Image source: dkguy90, Mubariz Mehdizadeh
#8
The person I always thought of as possibly lonely retained the same couple of friends for the past 13 years and they still seem to enjoy getting together and doing the things they did back then. Video games, anime, etc.
One of the most happy-go-lucky, friendly, and popular guys I knew took his own life a couple of years back.
Image source: ptbus0, cottonbro studio
#9
That was me. I always sat at my own table with the occasional foreign exchange student. I got out of school and worked really hard. I just turned 48 and I still haven’t peaked. I have a large portfolio of real estate and do a lot of traveling. I wanted something more for myself but I didn’t really have that confidence until after school. I now live an incredible life. There is hope for us losers who aren’t afraid of a little work.
Image source: kjschaben, Joshua Earle
#10
I joined the navy at seventeen. Married at thirty.retired at fifty five.
In high school I could go weeks without a word spoken to me.
F**k my early life all to hell.
Image source: Important-Specific96, Pixabay
#11
He was my friend, He didn’t make it.
Image source: Umbr33on, Dhivakaran S
#12
Got cancer very suddenly and died,went to his funeral he was just 16 the youngest in our class,truly a tragedy.
Image source: Werkyreads123, RDNE Stock project
#13
He is sitting in a data science conference reading Reddit.
I am sitting in a data science conference reading Reddit.
Image source: zykezero, Luis Quintero
#14
still lonely, However he worked his way up within a KFC franchise through high school and bought his first house early on even though he didn’t do well at school. Then worked in the army for 10 years and bought property 2 and 3. Now works as a director on a cruise liner and goes country to country by himself
No partners or girlfriends ever but financially well off
Image source: ethereumminor, Robert Linder
#15
He joined a cult and completely cut ties with his family. There was an article written about said cult recently and his name pops up quite a bit, so he must have some kind of position of authority in it.
Image source: Old_Army90, Daniel Monteiro
#16
Hard to really say who was really lonely or not. Plenty of lonely people that forced themselves in the crowd.
Anyways there was a kid his sister was one of the prettiest most popular at school. She was a senior and he was a freshman. He got the principal to let him put on a concert for lunch period for his band. One of the teachers watching lunch shut him down because he was doing “screamo music” about pop tarts. A month later he shot himself in the head.
Everyone plays it off that he was lonely etc. I never believed that and I thought his concert took a lot of self courage. He was hanging out with his friends. It was the bullying because he wanted to be himself and not fit in the norm. His sister stopped going to school and idk what happened to her. It’s sad how cruel we as kids are.
Image source: GentleOmnicide, bobby hendry
#17
He grew several inches after high school.. went into tech. Was very successful and now has a supermodel wife and a beautiful family..
Another guy became a pediatric surgeon. Was married and had a daughter.. over the years his wife disappeared from his Facebook post and it was just him and his daughter.. in a few years ago he married a super model Eastern European nurse.
And the third guy climbed into a bottle and never got out…
Image source: wastingtoomuchthyme, Taylor Grote
#18
Married with four kids, good career.
Just took him a little longer than some to come out of his shell.
(It was me)
Image source: Strofari, Kevin Delvecchio
#19
Haven’t heard from him in 8+ years. I know he made a couple attempts on his own life before. I just hope he’s doing okay now.
Image source: Floptopus, Jakob Owens
#20
Ours was a lonely girl, and we have been trying to track her down actually. Last we heard she was homeless and a [illegal substance] addict. I really hope she’s doing better because she was a sweet girl, just very shy.
Image source: zerbey, Tristan Gassert
#21
Shot himself in the head after his attempt to wrap around a tree didn’t work. He’s now being taken care of by his 78 year old mother.
Image source: quietkodiac, Gabriel
#22
I got a degree, got married, started a career. Not much different form others, just started later.
Image source: Ben_Thar, Brooke Cagle
#23
That was me! Got my master’s and work for a large bank as an analyst. Still single though.
Image source: username_fantasies, LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR
#24
Learnt that he [took his own life] 2 years ago. Apparently because he was accused of bad stuff and didn’t want to go to jail. I was also pretty lonely most of my scholarship, but in high school I had the luck of finding a small group of friend that adopted me.
Image source: GussDeBlod, Samuel Rios
#25
Got all incel about a girl who was dating a guy he didn’t like. Stole a rifle from a neighbor and shot him dead, and wounded a few others. He was immediately caught and sent to prison. Just got out a year ago or so after 18 years or so.
Image source: ZeusHatesTrees, Donald Tong
#26
Dropped off the map, hope he’s doing good tho
Image source: CharitySpecialist514, Daniel Jensen
#27
He’s me :3 I’m doing my best to make friends and be social and approaching girls, but literally nothing is working and I have pretty much lost all hope. People objectively worse than me seem to be winning, douche bags, abusers, etc. They all have friends, girlfriends, social circle, and I’m a decent human being with hobbies that exist outside and off the internet, I’m well read, and I like latin dancing. I can’t make it work. I give up.
Image source: Useful_Pick3661, Keegan Houser
