There is a Way The Invisible Man Sequel Can Happen

If there’s any doubt that movie monsters will keep coming back again and again then people might need to take a long, hard look at the movies that have been released in the last decade or two, since horror never goes away, and plenty of ideas are still swirling around the development pool, just waiting for someone ambitious enough to reach out and pick up that idea to see what they can do with it. The Invisible Man was a nice surprise for a lot of people since it happened to revive an idea that a lot of people enjoyed and had wanted to see, but in a way that didn’t bend the laws of nature quite as much as the original. In some ways though, it does feel as though it should have, since the science of the movie was a lot of fun to see, but at the same time, it might have been nice to take the direction that Hollow Man went and tweak it just enough to come up with something unique. It might have been possible, but the method that was used still managed to get people on board.
There are a lot of questions to be answered following the first movie, but the general idea is to state that it was a success and that a sequel might be a possibility if people want to see it. While the idea of the suit is still a good one, it’s apparent that once it’s revealed that it might be a little easier to guard against, maybe. Getting away from the suit doesn’t feel like it would be a possibility, since coming up with a serum, or another method could be troubling since plenty of people who have at least a working knowledge of the science behind this story might shoot it down immediately. Some folks are even leery of the suit and its various dynamics, but the general acceptance of its existence and its use makes it possible to think that the suit would remain the method.
The question though would be who would don the suit and what would the motivation be. Cecilia might suffer some sort of psychotic break and become the Invisible Woman, isn’t it? Or maybe there’s someone else that’s invested in this project that wants to have a go with it. There are a lot of different ideas that could be brought to bear when it comes to a sequel, but it’s fair to say that if it does happen, it’s going to be another surprise that people don’t see coming. That’s what needs to be done though to make a sequel to this movie work. The element of surprise needs to be used once again to help make sense of a sequel and keep it in line with the initial story. There are a lot of ways to mess up when it comes to this story, but there are a lot of ways to help it along so that the story can become something that lines up with the first story and yet becomes its own tale at the same time.
In a way, this version of the Invisible Man feels largely disconnected from the original idea in several ways, and yet people can’t help but like it since there is a certain psychosis that is maintained since the antagonist isn’t a stable-minded individual and is also someone that is insanely dangerous and can’t be trusted. This has been true of just about every version of this character that’s come along over the years, as the psychosis that comes with being able to get away with just about anything is very easy to imagine. The funny thing is that it’s been mentioned that morality doesn’t matter when you don’t have to look at yourself in the mirror. That statement isn’t entirely accurate for everyone, but it is something to think about since for some folks, this means that life becomes an anything goes, no holds barred adventure that allows them to do whatever they want and possibly live out some of their darkest fantasies. This newest version isn’t that different since the main antagonist is seriously demented.
But to bring a sequel to bear, it’s necessary to think of someone that’s just as demented, but perhaps not given over to their impulses as much. One failing of any invisible antagonist is that they believe they can do anything and get away with it. In this day and age, when the stakes have been raised so high in regards to what people do and what they leave behind, becoming invisible is no longer a foolproof way to get away with everything. So if the sequel is going to succeed, it needs to come up with a villain that’s not only intelligent enough to use the suit but is smart enough to make the other characters insanely paranoid without having to be anywhere near them.