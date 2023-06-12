What You Need To Remember Before The Witcher Season 3

Netflix’s The Witcher first took the screen by storm in December 2019. Inspired by the literary works of renowned Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the series features an impressive cast including Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. The inaugural season, comprised of eight episodes, delves into the prequel short story collections, “The Last Wish” and “Sword of Destiny,” laying the foundation for the main saga of The Witcher.
Following the success of the first season, the second season, also with eight episodes, made its debut on December 17, 2021, and brought the novel “Blood of Elves” to life. In September 2021, Netflix delighted fans with the confirmation of a third season, which will consist of eight episodes and is slated for release in two parts on June 29 and July 27, 2023. In a twist of events, the fourth season will introduce Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia. With Season 3 fast approach, here’s what you need to remember of the story.
Ciri Has Elder Blood
Ciri’s Elder Blood, a powerful genetic trait granting access to immense magical capabilities, makes her a subject of intrigue and desire among various political entities in the Continent and beyond. This remarkable lineage traces back to Lara Dorren, a potent Elf sorceress portrayed by Niamh McCormack, making Ciri her distant progeny. Lara was originally intended to wed an Elven sorcerer to conceive an offspring with such extraordinary powers that they could assert Elf supremacy over all races. However, she chose instead to marry Cregennan of Lod, a human mage who believed in peaceful coexistence between humans and elves. This unexpected union of Lara and Cregennan sent shockwaves across the Continent and ignited controversy among humans and elves alike. Lara was designed as an Elven weapon to conquer the human race and reclaim the Continent. Although the origins of the Elder Blood are yet to be explored in the Netflix series, Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books blend medieval fantasy with science fiction elements, creating a unique cosmos.
This combination accounts for the series’ exploration of complex themes such as time travel and genetic engineering. Lara Dorren was not a random occurrence but a meticulously planned outcome of Elven strategies to create a supremely powerful sorcerer. Despite Lara’s decision to marry Cregennan disrupting the Elven scheme, her Elder Blood continues in her lineage. In the timeline of The Witcher, Ciri stands as the final carrier of the so-called Lara Gene, adding to her value. The Elder Blood’s origins do not commence post the Conjunction of the Spheres, and by delving into this catastrophic event, The Witcher: Blood Origin enhances our understanding of the Continent’s political turmoil.
Duny Is Still Alive and He Is Looking for Ciri
In the aftermath of the birth of their daughter Ciri, Pavetta and Duny received knowledge of Ithlinne’s Prophecy, which was directly linked to their newborn. Recognizing the imminent danger that could befall Ciri if the prophecy became widely believed, Duny implored Pavetta that they, as a nascent family, needed to evacuate immediately, with a boat prearranged for their departure. Unfortunately, circumstances went awry, and the couple were believed to have lost their lives that fateful night. Despite the general consensus, the narrative took an unexpected twist in Season 2 of The Witcher. Duny had miraculously survived the incident and reappeared after several years. The most surprising revelation, however, was that he turned out to be Emhyr var Emreis, the Emperor of Nilfgaard, whose identity remained concealed until then, and he is on the hunt for Ciri.
The Witchers Are Down In Numbers
In the latest seaason of The Witcher, Kaer Morhen, the sanctuary of Geralt’s witcher fraternity, witnessed a drastic decline in its ranks. This decline was primarily due to a fierce battle that ensued following Ciri’s possession by the Voleth Meir, leading to a significant number of witchers losing their lives. The events of the second season also uncovered that Ciri’s blood is a key ingredient in the production of the mutagen that facilitates the transformation into witchers. This discovery could potentially pave the way for replenishing the dwindling ranks of witchers, although it also exposes them to the risk of being discovered by the mages. In the face of the diminished numbers at Kaer Morhen, it will be intriguing to see whether the upcoming season of The Witcher explores the existence of other witcher schools.
The Wild Hunt Wraiths Are Coming
In the upcoming Season 3 of The Witcher, an ominous and potent menace emerges — The Wild Hunt, alternatively known as the Wraiths of Mörhogg. These spectral figures, originally Aen Elle elves from Tir ná Lia, ride the skies on undead horses and are viewed as precursors to war. Having lost their space-time travel capabilities at one point, they adapted their strategies, enhancing their spectral illusions and thereby earning the epithet “Wild Hunt.”
Their objectives shifted upon discovering Ciri and her Elder Blood, leading them to plot her capture for their own nefarious purposes. This Witcher plotline has sparked considerable controversy among fans of The Witcher, akin to the narrative involving The White Flame. As we await the release of the new season, speculation abounds regarding how this complex storyline will be interpreted and potentially adjusted in the Netflix adaptation.
The Assassination of the Elven Heir
Drawing primarily from the narratives of individual books for each season, the popular series has carved out a unique space for itself. “Blood of Elves,” for instance, serves as the primary source of inspiration for the second season. However, during a recent interview with Collider, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner, dropped a hint about a significant deviation from this pattern. She shared that a key storyline from this book would be deferred until the third season. The murder of the Elven heir will undoubtedly be a driving plot point in The Witcher Season 3.
Everyone Wants A Piece of Ciri
Ciri has been a figure of interest for various factions due to her unique Elder Blood. After the tragic attack on her home, Cintra, by the Nilfgaardian army, Ciri found herself pursued relentlessly by Nilfgaard, led by Emhyr van Emreis, also known as the White Flame. Emhyr’s interest in his daughter, Ciri, is fueled by a prophecy stating that his descendant, carrying the Elder Blood, will rule the Continent. This prophecy, coupled with Ciri’s special powers linked to the Elder Blood, has put her in the crosshairs of not just Emhyr, but other groups as well who see her as a key to achieving their own ends.
In addition to Nilfgaard, the elves, once oppressed but now in the process of rebuilding their society, have taken an interest in Ciri. Francesca Findabair, an elven sorceress, interprets the prophecy to mean that Ciri will be the savior of the elves. Furthermore, The Brotherhood of Sorcerers, having learned about Ciri’s Elder Blood, sees her as a potential weapon to either save or destroy the world. Even renegade mage Rience and his employer, Lydia van Bredevoort, are drawn into the pursuit of Ciri, their plans entangled with magic, intrigue, and a stolen vial of witcher mutagen. As we look ahead to The Witcher season 3, Ciri’s journey continues to be fraught with danger as she remains the focal point of various groups’ ambitions and prophecies.
Fringilla and Cahir Are In Danger
The unveiling of the identity of the White Flame unveiled another startling revelation: his discontent with Fringilla and Cahir’s choices and their dishonesty towards him. In an attempt to protect themselves, the duo misled Emhyr, claiming responsibility for the demise of Francesca Findabair’s child while pinning the blame on Redania. The truth, however, is that the order to take the elven child’s life came from Emhyr himself. Fringilla and Cahir were last seen being led away, casting uncertainty over their future. The consequences of their actions are inevitable. The question remains whether they will continue to stand by the Emperor in the wake of this revelation, or if they will contrive a strategy against him.
Geralt Has Not Forgiven Yennefer
With so much at stake, perhaps a significant detail fans should remember before going into Season 3 is that Geralt has not forgiven Yennefer for betraying him and putting Ciri in harm’s way.
Yennefer unwittingly had a role to play in the arrival of the Wild Hunt as she led Ciri to the broken monolith outside Cintra in an exchange that’d help her regain her powers. Even though she had a change of heart, it is understandable why Geralt will still be upset. With the impending threats, these two will need to work together or the whole continent might be doomed.