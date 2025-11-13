People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

by

The #MeToo movement was not just a 2018 fad, and despite the social strides from the previous year it’s going to take more than a Gillette ad to move some men in the right direction. One Twitter user proved just how important everyday lessons in accountability are when she posted an inappropriate text message exchange her sister had with an employee at Jiffy Lube. Instead of merely getting offended the woman took the opportunity to teach the man a lesson about harassment with one epic text message response. Scroll down below to see how the conversation played out and how she shut him down.

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: Matt Krause (not the actual photo)

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: LovableAndKind

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her
People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her
People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her
People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

The company responded to the thread

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: jiffylub

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

And everyone else in the comments applauded her powerful response

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: HoaxMakesMusic

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: 5tar_kid

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: NehpetsSnikrep

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: therealdrdark

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: Septimus_ii

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: RanqueBenoit

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: merveille

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: Imanitsud

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: CathyPegau

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: JDHadidian

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: ShaleeFuller

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: PSSuzanne

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: IrvingsRoost

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: LeeNapier7

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: chelskels

People Are Applauding The Way This Woman Shut Down Jiffy Lube Employee That Was Harassing Her

Image credits: whatmaddness

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spirograph Rainbow
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Voice season 11 semi-final results - Ali Caldwell
The Voice Season 11 Semi-final Results: Twitter as the Electoral College…
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2016
A 21-Year-Old Cosplayer Can Turn Herself Into Anyone, And Here Are 10+ Of Her Best Transformations
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Made A Flamethrower Skateboard And You Can Make One As Well
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Jenna Fischer Wears a Bath Towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After Wardrobe Malfunction
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2018
44 Ex-Fat People Share Tips On How To Lose Weight
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.