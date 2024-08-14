Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow Headline A24’s September Line-Up

A24’s Civil War is set for a September 13 release, with I Saw the TV Glow following on September 20. Fans of dystopian narratives and eerie indie films will certainly have their hands full this September.
The Alex Garland-directed Civil War presents a society on the brink. Garland, known for hits like Ex Machina and Annihilation, brings another thought-provoking film set in a turbulent future America. The narrative follows a team of military-embedded journalists on a desperate quest to reach Washington D.C. before rebel factions overrun it. With an all-star cast including Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman, this film promises intrigue and tension.
Meanwhile, Jane Schoenbrun’s avant-garde horror-drama, I Saw the TV Glow, takes us in a completely different direction.
Schoenbrun’s previous work, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, was an emo-horror breakout at Sundance. Their latest film revisits some of those themes but delves deeper into psychological terror and nostalgic motifs from ’90s TV. This film, starring Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst, and Danielle Deadwyler, explores two teenagers’ journeys as they balance between tyranny of memory and surreal bodily experiences.
This line-up of late summer releases showcases A24’s ability to consistently deliver diverse and compelling narratives that push genre boundaries.
