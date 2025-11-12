Artist Makes More Realistic Versions Of Cartoon Characters, And The Result Is Amazing

Tatiana is a 19-year-old self-taught digital artist that is better known on the internet as TatiMoons. Lately, she has been gaining more attention due to her realistic takes on popular cartoon characters, such as The Powerpuff Girls or Sailor Moon.

The artist has created digital paintings since June 2016, but she was interested in drawing from a very young age.

Take a look at some of the realistic digital portraits by this talented artist and vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram

#1 Elsa From Frozen

Image source: tatimoons

#2 Violet From The Incredibles

Image source: tatimoons

#3 Coraline From Coraline

Image source: tatimoons

#4 Snow White From Snow White

Image source: tatimoons

#5 Sally From The Nightmare Before Christmas

Image source: tatimoons

#6 Vanellope Von Schweetz From Wreck-It Ralph

Image source: tatimoons

#7 Sabrina From Sabrina The Animated Series

Image source: tatimoons

#8 Shego From Kim Possible

Image source: tatimoons

#9 Jack Frost From Rise Of The Guardians

Image source: tatimoons

#10 Spinelli From Recess

Image source: tatimoons

#11 Gretchen From Recess

Image source: tatimoons

#12 Aurora From Sleeping Beauty

Image source: tatimoons

#13 Buttercup From The Powerpuff Girls

Image source: tatimoons

#14 Boo From Monster Inc

Image source: tatimoons

#15 Kim From Kim Possible

Image source: tatimoons

#16 Blisstina From The Powerpuff Girls

Image source: tatimoons

#17 Blossom From The Powerpuff Girls

Image source: tatimoons

#18 Bubbles From The Powerpuff Girls

Image source: tatimoons

#19 Draculaura From Monster High

Image source: tatimoons

#20 Usagi Tsukino From Sailor Moon

Image source: tatimoons

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
