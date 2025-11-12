Artist Makes More Realistic Versions Of Cartoon Characters, And The Result Is Amazing

Tatiana is a 19-year-old self-taught digital artist that is better known on the internet as TatiMoons. Lately, she has been gaining more attention due to her realistic takes on popular cartoon characters, such as The Powerpuff Girls or Sailor Moon.
The artist has created digital paintings since June 2016, but she was interested in drawing from a very young age.
Take a look at some of the realistic digital portraits by this talented artist and vote for your favorites.
#1 Elsa From Frozen
#2 Violet From The Incredibles
#3 Coraline From Coraline
#4 Snow White From Snow White
#5 Sally From The Nightmare Before Christmas
#6 Vanellope Von Schweetz From Wreck-It Ralph
#7 Sabrina From Sabrina The Animated Series
#8 Shego From Kim Possible
#9 Jack Frost From Rise Of The Guardians
#10 Spinelli From Recess
#11 Gretchen From Recess
#12 Aurora From Sleeping Beauty
#13 Buttercup From The Powerpuff Girls
#14 Boo From Monster Inc
#15 Kim From Kim Possible
#16 Blisstina From The Powerpuff Girls
#17 Blossom From The Powerpuff Girls
#18 Bubbles From The Powerpuff Girls
#19 Draculaura From Monster High
#20 Usagi Tsukino From Sailor Moon
