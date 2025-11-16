Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Thing You Have Ever Smelled?

My baby cousin’s dirty diaper ranks pretty far up there.
#1
A dead cow. Was riding atvs on a back road, farmer either didn’t know it died or chose not to dispose of it and let nature take its course.
And now days I’m lucky if I can smell anything 😩 (Thanks Covid!)
#2
Gangrene in my father’s leg and hand before amputation. Also in a dog that was attacked by a larger dog (she had a drainage tube but did not heal well).
Close second, a MRSA infection.
#3
3 week old pot of stew my mom forgot in the back of the fridge. the moment she opened the lid on the pot the smell flooded our house and knocked out anyone standing too close to it.
#4
A dead guy who had been decomposing in an unopened appartment for a good 6 weeks.
#5
I left some food in my lunchbox over an ENTIRE summer vacation and didn’t open it until I was getting ready for the next school year.
Imagine the smell of a half-eaten 3-month old ham/cheese sandwich marinating with the juices of a crushed orange, there were also some melted chocolates at the bottom (A “treat” for when we were done eating).
And OFC it was all moldy.
#6
The smoke from wildfires. Especially the fires that hit town. It stings, it grabs the throat, it’s terrifying. There’s not just wood in it but burning cars, homes, trailers, warehouses. It’s the emotional impact, yes. But it’s also horrifically dirty, ugly and damaging.
#7
The air from a stoma bag, while being emptied by me at 6:05 a.m. Even the patient turned away in disgust. (Mind you, they normally weren’t a problem except this one)
#8
The paint my dad uses. It’s just so overwhelming.
#9
The cooler that has been the staple of family car trips since before I was born. I swear it soaked up the smell of my sister’s 4 years of puking on every car trip that was over 3 hours. Plus that one time she managed to get liquid poop up her back. It STINKS.
#10
Two things that stick in my mind ( or nose) – a turkey farm in summer 🤢 and inside a sugar refinery 🤢
Got to say hyacinth flowers make me feel nauseous too.
#11
I’m a restaurant manager and the first time the grease box had to be emptied i wanted to ser how ir was done…the workers told me i should wait outside but i thought ” how bad can it be??” Well i almost threw up from the smell just as they opened ir…”it IS very bad”
#12
Waste water treatment plant, specifically the building where they remove the solids from the liquid. Imagine being trapped in a public toilet that exploded.
#13
My husbands family will smell everything! It’s like the first question they’ll ask you about an item (old rag on the counter or strange old food containers, etc.). This might not seem that weird but I have a weak and stomach and have trained myself to fake smell things they ask me to.
I’m at a thrift store with my husbands cousin and our kids. And his cousin shows me this round tin that didn’t have any indication of what it was used for or what could be inside. I walk up to her and she opens it and asks me to smell it. Without even thinking I go in nostrils deep to smell this tin. Everything I trained myself went straight out the doors. It smelt like some put their Halitosis breathe in it and let it rot in their dirty stock bin for a few years.
Instantly my gag reflex was triggered and I was dry heaving in the middle of the aisle! She couldn’t stop laughing! When I collected myself, I asked her what the fudge was that? She shrugged and said I have no idea, my daughter came up to me and asked me to smell it… so gross!
#14
Retired nurse. Cancer. ‘Nuff said.
#15
Working in a 4* hotel.
One day, the police came because of a suicidal call from a guest’s husband.
I work at the reception and when they arrived, i escorted them to the room, and open the door without thinking of anything beside the distress of that woman.
The fist thing that hit me was the smell. The room was all in the dark, I just saw the feet of the lady on the bed.
It felt like 45°c in there, and smelled like vomit and all sort of body fluids (don’t know if that’s the right way of saying it, sorry for that).
She wasn’t dead, thank god.
But the smell… 😵
Also all the rooms I have to go to when a guest has an issue… Believe it or not, even if they checked in 5 min before, 90% of the time they just finished using the toilets. And it smells AWFULLY BAD.
Advice : please guys, don’t call the staff when you just pooped… 😏 like what is that? First you poop and THEN you check if everything is OK in the room??? That’s weird…
