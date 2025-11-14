I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

I’m an illustrator from Rome, Italy and during these very difficult times, I found art a relief. Being in lockdown wasn’t easy so I found a way to bring positivity and a sense of peacefulness. My project “The Roman Quarantine” is a daily visual diary describing life during the quarantine: making pizza at home, watching Netflix, reading a book, or doing the groceries, but with a different light, because the simplest gestures can become special.

I love Rome and I try to represent it colorful, alive, and vibrant, despite how we’ve been living lately. I want to make people smile in these very strange times. The special guest of my drawings is my black cat, Stanis. A diary that tells one story, that everybody, right now, can relate to. Because it is very important to still find beauty and hope in this world. If you like my art and want to see more, you can find me on Instagram.

#1

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#2

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#3

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#4

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#5

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#6

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#7

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#8

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#9

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#10

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#11

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#12

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#13

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#14

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#15

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#16

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#17

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#18

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#19

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#20

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#21

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#22

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#23

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#24

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#25

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#26

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#27

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#28

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#29

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#30

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#31

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#32

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#33

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#34

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#35

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#36

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#37

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#38

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#39

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#40

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#41

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#42

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#43

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#44

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#45

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#46

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#47

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

#48

I Illustrate The Daily Life Of My Cat And Me During The Lockdown In Rome (48 Pics)

