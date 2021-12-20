The Witcher Author is Praising Season 2

The reality of seeing an author being pleased when seeing how their work has been adapted to fit the big or small screen is that it’s a hit and miss type of ordeal, since some authors will act as though they’re pleased with what they see, but might have made a few changes if allowed to do so. On the other hand, those that are truly pleased with what they’ve seen are hard to find at times, since the truth is that a lot of authors don’t like seeing their creations messed with that much, and are bound to have something to say later on while they enjoy the fact that their work is being enjoyed by so many initially. But it would appear that Andrzej Sapkowski is actually enjoying the work that’s been done on his series, The Witcher, and is fully ready for another season after viewing the second one in full. While some of us are still binge-watching the second season, if you are there’s no shame in admitting it, the fact that the author of the series has watched and given his approval is extremely uplifting.
Those that watched the entire first season and those that have read the books and watched the show are no doubt waiting for key moments to appear in season two, especially since season one tells a tale that occurs before the books and shows how Ciri of Cintra and Yennefer come into their own stories in the first place, while Geralt is, well, he’s just there. The story of the Witcher starts out quite violently as one might expect, and it would appear that season 2 is going to do the same, but we’ll get to that in a bit since there’s going to be a full article on the eight-episode season two coming in a bit. But for now, focusing on the author’s approval is good enough since it should tell fans that the season is worth taking a look at given that the person who created it is fully on board with the idea.
Of course, this could be misleading at times since there have been authors that have been on board with their own creations being turned into movies and TV series when what was released was nothing but pure awful. It’s an easy target, but mentioning The Dark Tower by Stephen King is one that sticks out in memory since the books were nothing less than masterful, with an awesome ending even, but the movie was hard to get into thanks to the dialogue and the fact that it was a seriously bad mashup of Roland Deschain’s world. Thus far, The Witcher has been nothing but great since even with a few scenes that offer up a great deal of exposition, which is necessary after all, the story has rolled along in a manner that’s nothing short of pleasing and even amusing at times since the characters are being fleshed out at a pace that feels natural and despite the power of the Witcher, it’s obvious that he’s not invulnerable, especially since he’s taken his share of damage and come close to death at least once.
But the end of season one saw Ciri and Geralt finally pair up, while Yennefer became the hero of the Battle of Sodden even if she broke the rules and now has to pay for it. But if anyone has read the books or watched season one they’ll know that Yennefer isn’t exactly the type to bow down and accept punishment. It’s bound to prove interesting to see what will happen in season two, and how it will build up to season three. Hopefully, Andrzej will feel the same way about the coming season as he has about the second. With the prequel series and the interest in things moving forward, one can’t help but think that there might be a little bit of regret over a few parts of the story, but it’s easy to think that the third season will be every bit as impressive as the second season appears to be. It would be great to claim that every author is bound to enjoy the fact of their creation making it to a live-action series, but The Witcher is more of an exception than the rule.
Seeing as how the second season is heading into the story laid out by the books, it’s bound to be a lot of fun to follow along and see what’s going to stay true to the source and what will deviate, as is normal. With the story focusing heavily on Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, it’s bound to happen that there will be theories and musings about these three and many others within the story since there are a lot of different tales to be told in this one story.