“The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On:” Season 1, Episode 3 Recap

Things on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are getting thicker by the minute. The dating experiment allows couples, one of whom has issued an ultimatum, to experience what it’s like to be with other people. After the process, these couples will choose to either get engaged or call it a day. So far, everyone’s acquainted with each other. The stakes are growing higher, and shocking plot twists have begun to unravel. Hunter left all mouths open when he made the choice to go home with the woman he’d come to the experiment with. Alexis had poured her heart out, and her man, who’d been chosen by April, stood up and declared that he wanted to marry her.
As the second episode begins, Hunter gets down on his knees. After Alexis’ speech, he’s come to the realization that she is the woman for him. “I don’t wanna be with any other girl because I already know in my heart who I want to be with, and it’s you. Alexis, will you marry me?” Hunter asks. Without a second thought, she says yes. The couple gets a standing ovation. April, who’d previously chosen to couple up with Hunter, cannot believe what’s unraveling right before her eyes. “You’ve got to be kidding me. I just wasted my whole week,” she complains. April’s night is about to get worse because her next best option, Nate, is about to pull an unexpected move.
Madlyn is looking over at Colby. She’s hoping he does not pull a crazy move because, unlike Hunter, her mind has not changed one bit. He better stay put in his chair. Over at Alexis and Hunter’s love bubble, Hunter says he’s chosen his woman because, after interacting with the ladies, the qualities he admired the most were those that reminded him of her. It therefore makes sense that he wastes no more time. Although April is vexed that her choice has made his choice, she’s secretly hoping Jake pulls the same move. Alexis feels like the luckiest girl in the world right now. This moment, she says, is the best she’s had in her life.
Across the table, Nate whispers to Madlyn, “ I’m going to choose you.” After Hunter and Alexis’ big moment, the agenda of coupling up is back on the table. Alexis has a few words to get off her chest as far as Colby is concerned. She does not think he is a good person. He was a bit too confrontational for her liking. Whoever he ends up with should watch out. Lauren is quick to jump to Colby’s defense. She did not see that side of him during the time they spent together. He was kind the whole time. Lord knows she needed a little kindness. Colby shares the same sentiments about Lauren. He has a good gut feeling about her, and believes they can work something out since he’s not in a rush when it comes to having children. Colby chooses Lauren.
Nate suddenly gets a wake-up call. He cannot afford to let Lauren choose Colby. He gets up from his seat and walks toward Lauren while everyone else looks on. The entire room is confused. “What is happening?” Some of them ask. Nate pulls a Hunter on an unsuspecting Lauren. Lucky for him, Lauren is willing to jump into matrimony despite their different views on childbearing. Alexis cannot contain herself. This is interesting. Very interesting. Alexis isn’t one to hold things in. Almost immediately, she calls out Nate for pulling such a move. No ring is going to solve the deep-seated issues they already have. Previously, he’d kept insisting that children were a top priority in his future, and proposing to Lauren without going through the whole process is an act of cowardice on his part. Colby seems to share the same opinion. He didn’t see excitement on Nate’s face when he was making the proposal. What changed within the four days? Nate maintains that he’s willing to sacrifice having children to be with Lauren.
April is the most triggered one this night. She has spent the entire week getting out of her comfort zone and immersing herself in the process. Given her issues with Jake, she acknowledges that both of them have to go through the entire process. She’s however angry that people like Nate are taking the easy route with what she considers a fake proposal. He’s half-heartedly going through the process. It’s bad enough that April is watching the love of her life fall in love with someone else, and to watch other people not giving their all is taking a toll on her.
This night has been one big wild ride. Vanessa and Nick admit that it takes a very brave person to go through this experience. Since two couples have opted out of the exercise, we’re left with Jake and April, who have a lot to explore, Shanique and Zay, who have a very strong physical attraction, Randall and Madlyn, who have developed an intense liking toward each other, and last but not least, April and Colby, who are together by default. For the next three weeks, these couples will sleep on the same bed, cook the same meals, and learn each other’s real-life traits, all while bearing in mind that their original significant other is doing exactly the same.
It’s the first day of playing house. Zay and Shanique are already trying to figure out closet space. This is an odd experience for Shanique. She lets Zay know she has never lived with a man before, so she’ll need some space of her own. She sleeps in the nude, something Zay has no problem with. Despite the intense physical chemistry, Zay ends up spending the night on the couch.
Randall and Madlyn humor themselves with a game of truth or dare. Madlyn becomes the audience to Randall’s creative side when he reveals his escort service name, Big Daddy Randall. They seem a little too easy. Save for Randall’s unique bedtime routine, he and Madlyn are gelling well.
April and Colby are more likely to live as best friends for the next three weeks. He’s starting to notice some attributes of hers that are admirable. Colby thinks she’s a strong woman. He admires how she carries herself around Jake. He’s likely to be her go-to person when she has a bad day. Of all the couples, it’s hard to miss the intense chemistry Jake shares with Rae. It’s surprising that he was the least open person in the beginning and now he’s looking at a potential relationship. Rae is feeling very conflicted. The episode comes to an end as both she and Jake agree that sex is not off the table.