I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

Hello, my name is Yulia Pidlubnyak, I’m from ymage works. Inspired by iconic paintings, I re-ymagined them in 3D world, focusing on architectural forms, textures, and light.
I left people out from these paintings to show what lies further, which is at first unnoticed to our eye.
More info: ymageworks.com
#1 Cafe Terrace At Night By Vincent Van Gogh
#2 Chop Suey By Edward Hopper
#3 Empire Of Light By Rene Magritte
#4 The Dessert: Harmony In Red By Henri Matisse
#5 Christina’s World By Andrew Wyeth
#6 Nighthawks By Edward Hopper
#7 Paris Street; Rainy Day By Gustave Caillebotte
#8 American Gothic By Grant Wood
