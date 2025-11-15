I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

by

Hello, my name is Yulia Pidlubnyak, I’m from ymage works. Inspired by iconic paintings, I re-ymagined them in 3D world, focusing on architectural forms, textures, and light.

I left people out from these paintings to show what lies further, which is at first unnoticed to our eye. 

More info: ymageworks.com

#1 Cafe Terrace At Night By Vincent Van Gogh

I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

#2 Chop Suey By Edward Hopper

I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

#3 Empire Of Light By Rene Magritte

I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

#4 The Dessert: Harmony In Red By Henri Matisse

I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

#5 Christina’s World By Andrew Wyeth

I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

#6 Nighthawks By Edward Hopper

I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

#7 Paris Street; Rainy Day By Gustave Caillebotte

I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

#8 American Gothic By Grant Wood

I Used Computer Graphics To Reimagine These 8 Iconic Paintings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Luffy: Everything to Know About the One Piece Hero
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2024
My Iconic Minimal Illustrations Created On An Iphone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Get Ready for Guy Fieri’s Chicken Tender Empire
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2019
Guy Surveys Americans On Which State They Hate The Most, Puts The Results In A Map
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
People Who Have Immaculate Survival Instincts Share Their Stories
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Little Hamster Bartenders Serving Tiny Food and Drinks
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.