The Truth About Molly Qerim’s Sudden Resignation From First Take

From her stylish outfits to her interesting takes, Molly Qerim has been the face of ESPN’s First Take, as much as Stephen A. Smith’s ranting commentary is the soul of the show. Qerim’s ties with ESPN date back to 2006. She worked for the network earlier in her career, bagging an Emmy for her work on Fantasy Football Now. That was in 2008. She would later work for CBS Sports and NFL Network before returning to ESPN in 2015.
Upon her return, the American television personality from Connecticut replaced Cari Champion as an interim moderator on First Take. She was promoted to a permanent host shortly after and soon became one of the show’s major appeals. Molly Qerim spent a decade creating memorable moments on First Take that it became difficult to imagine the sports talk show without her. This is why her sudden departure has been a big deal for fans. Let’s unpack why she left.
Was Salary Dispute Behind Molly Qerim’s Sudden Exit From First Take?
The failure to secure a new contract with ESPN partly inspired Molly Qerim’s abrupt resignation from First Take. In view of that, it’s not wrong to infer that unmet salary expectations warranted the sudden exit. The network’s President of Content, Burke Magnus, alluded to this in an interview with The Athletic, acknowledging that ESPN didn’t anticipate the abrupt departure. “While we knew we were going to make a change, her deal ran through the end of the year,” he said, “we were more focused on that timeline.”
Magnus told the publication that they were in a renewal conversation before Qerim decided to quit. “I’m not going to speak for her, but I think there was a feeling that she wants to do other things,” he said. “We tried to have her do other things and to redo the agreement. It honestly became less about that, and more about… her wanting to explore other things. It ended up being easier for her to make a clean break entirely,” he explained.
What Magnus shared aligns with Molly Qerim’s statement about her exit. “After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” reads part of the statement she issued on her Instagram story. “I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendship, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special.”
Insiders Claim She Was Coaxed Into Quitting
The statement Molly Qerim issued asserts she was ready to move on from the talk show, but reports from insiders suggest she was subtly nudged out of the network. ESPN was reportedly reluctant to hand her an improved salary after renewing Stephen A. Smith’s contract for five years, averaging $21 million per year. The insiders claim the executives didn’t think it was a wise business decision to give her a significant raise when someone else could take up her First Take role for a fraction of her salary expectations.
Magnus hinted at that, but insists there’s no controversy to her exit. “She was going to come off First Take either way,” he said. “So it was from our perspective much more about what else could she be doing… You know it’s business. You try your best, and we just weren’t totally aligned,” added Magnus. The TV host now has her sights set on the next chapter of her career.
What’s Next For Molly Qerim?
The former First Take host is expected to return to the screen in no time. Following her sudden exit from ESPN, there have been rumors of negotiations with rival networks. Notably, The U.S. Sun reported that the TV host was in talks with FOX Sports for a role that included covering the NFL alongside college football and basketball. The report claims she’s been offered $2 million per year for a three-year deal.
Amid fans' pleas for Molly Qerim to sort things out with ESPN and return to First Take, she's weighing options for her next career move. Meanwhile, ESPN is actively hunting for her replacement on the talk show. The network is considering in-house on-air talents for the role. "We're going to take probably about 30 t0 45 days to try a variety of in-house people because we can do that on the show. Then we'll make a decision shortly after that," Magnus divulged.
